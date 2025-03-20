The Student News Site of Palomar College

Hear the music of Palomar’s comets

The Palomar Concert Band presents a unique visual and auditory experience unlike any other.
Monica Garcia, Arts/Culture Editor
March 20, 2025
Monica Garcia
The Palomar Comet Concert Band presents a performance that aims to experiment with texture in music.

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Concert Band will host “Sculpting Sounds,” a musical experience that dares to challenge and redefine the senses.

The concert will take place on Saturday Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. Director Heather Barclay has worked with the band to manufacture a show that will reimagine the texture of music as if sculpting visual art.

“The music we have chosen will have different instrumental combinations to convey different sounds, tone colors and emotions,” Director Barclay said. “In the ‘The Ascension’ by Robert Smith, the percussion section will be playing tuned crystal glasses, and the band will be chanting to present an ethereal effect.”

Various unusual instrument combinations, orchestrated effects and sound design will be used to encapsulate the richness and versatility of Palomar’s student talent.

The band has worked to deliver a different texture of musical sound with every song. Palomar’s performers aim to take a fresh look at unconventionality while testing the limits of mixture and color as seen in visual art.

“Our hope is to bring sounds that help to soothe the emotions, bring wonderment, and exhilaration with the various repertoire that we are performing,” Barclay said.

College students are no strangers to the desensitizing chaos of coursework, jobs, family and personal barriers clashing all at once.

If students feel the semester’s weight sinking in, “Sculpting Sounds” is a welcome opportunity to sit back and reconnect with the body and its senses.

“The final piece, ‘Jitterbug,’ will hopefully leave the audience smiling, toe-tapping, and singing the melody as they leave the theatre,” Barclay said.

Parking is free in lots 1 and 15 for the performance. Ticket prices range from $10-$15. For more information on the event and ticket purchases, click here.

