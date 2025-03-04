‘Alice By Heart’: The Musical

SAN MARCOS – Palomar Performing Arts presents “Alice by Heart,” a musical that takes audiences through an immersive experience in the heart of London during World War II.

Performers shared their special insights to their interpretation of a famous classic plus a teaser for the audience to arrive 30 minutes before the musical starts. Performances begin March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Questing for shelter in an underground tube station, Alice, Played by Tristan Murphy, and her best friend Alfred, played by Phoenix Velona, find themselves in an isolated world. When Alfred becomes ill and is quarantined, Alice uses her book – Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – to carry them into the world of wonderland.

“There is something about the poetry and music of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s songs that clearly resonate with generations in a defining way,” director Geralyn Brault said in a press release.

Written by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson, “Alice by Heart” is a book inspired by the original “Alice in Wonderland.” The story follows Alice Spencer as she loses her friend and struggles to make her way through the horrors of war in London.

“It’s not necessarily bright and colorful,” Murphy said, but she believes that the acting will turn this desolate place into a vision that will inspire audiences.

The actors expressed excitement and passion for their characters and the project when interviewed. In addition, they shared their hopes to engage audiences through their acting. They have made the initiative to get to know one another and enhance their performances.

“A lot of it is being proactive and checking before runs like ‘Hey, are we feeling good today?’” Phoenix Verona said.

The musical originally premiered in 2019, but the Palomar College production will offer a fresh take with music by Tony and Grammy award-winning composer Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Steven Sater. “Alice by Heart” blends aspects of fantasy and reality, which creates a moving experience for audiences.

The musical analyzes themes such as love, loss and courage to continue forward in difficult times. The production shines on the influence of imagination to help the audience endure hardships and find hope in dark times.

“A lot of what makes ‘Alice by Heart’ so cool in any production, but also in ours, is the creativity in creating wonderland out of a bunker,” Phoenix Verona said.

Performances will occur Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. from March 7 to 16, 2025, at the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

Parking is free in lots 1 & 15 for this performance. Howard Brubeck Theatre is located at Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos, CA 92069. Tickets and updated information can be found here.

“We’ve worked really hard to use that space, like the Howard Brubeck theater in a way that maybe hasn’t been used before,” Phoenix said.

The actors also encouraged audiences to arrive 30 minutes before the show for a special surprise.