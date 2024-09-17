U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $10.2 Million to Local Transit

OCEANSIDE—The North County Transit District (NCTD) announced in July its new SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement Project from Escondido to San Marcos.

The funding for the award was secured by Congressman Mike Levin from the Federal Transit Administration to help modernize the regional SPRINTER signal infrastructure. The project will also construct 9.5 miles of new double tracking along San Diego North County’s SPRINTER hybrid rail corridor. Double tracking the rails will increase service and drop wait times from the previous thirty minutes between trains to a more frequent fifteen minutes in both directions.

“The SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement will pave the way for transformational increase in transit service levels that will benefit communities throughout the region” said Shawn M. Donaghy, the NCTD Chief Executive Officer.

San Marcos and Escondido share the most congested strip of the California 78 freeway which joins them. The new project will encourage increased connectivity between the two cities, enticing people to travel by public transit and aid in eliminating the usual traffic plaguing this area.

As students begin the new school year, public transit is a vital aspect to how they get to school and other locations, especially if they don’t have a car. Improvements in this key connection will continue to help students get to classes at a reasonable time.

“I’m glad to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for San Diego County with this investment in safer, more reliable rail service from Palomar to Escondido” said Senator Alex Padilla.