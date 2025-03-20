The Student News Site of Palomar College

Counseling Services, Transfer Center and more temporarily moved

Five key student services are moving for the rest of the semester. Here’s where you can find them.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
March 20, 2025
The TCA building will be the temporary home of Counseling Services and the Transfer Center. It is located in the rear of the San Marcos campus.
The TCA building will be the temporary home of Counseling Services and the Transfer Center. It is located in the rear of the San Marcos campus.

SAN MARCOS — The Student Services Center (SSC) will be temporarily closed starting March 24, according to an email from Palomar College.

During the closure, Counseling Services and the Transfer Center will be temporarily located in the TCA building near the Disability Resource Center. Admissions, Financial Aid, Records & Evaluation will be temporarily located in the FD Building.

A map of the San Marcos campus of Palomar College, highlighting the temporary locations of select student services. (Cyndi Cunningham)

The closure is due to replacing the roof and HVAC system and will last through the middle of June.

As part of the closure, Lot 1 will also be closed for most of the day on March 28, starting at 5 a.m. while a crane is in use. Students are advised to avoid this lot for safety.

About the Contributor
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
