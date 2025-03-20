Counseling Services, Transfer Center and more temporarily moved

SAN MARCOS — The Student Services Center (SSC) will be temporarily closed starting March 24, according to an email from Palomar College.

During the closure, Counseling Services and the Transfer Center will be temporarily located in the TCA building near the Disability Resource Center. Admissions, Financial Aid, Records & Evaluation will be temporarily located in the FD Building.

The closure is due to replacing the roof and HVAC system and will last through the middle of June.



As part of the closure, Lot 1 will also be closed for most of the day on March 28, starting at 5 a.m. while a crane is in use. Students are advised to avoid this lot for safety.