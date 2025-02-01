Honor Rosa Parks with free rides from NCTD

OCEANSIDE, CA — North County Transit District (NCTD) will offer free rides on February 4 to celebrate Transit Equity Day, according to a press release from NCTD.

For the entire day, riders can use all NCTD modes for free, including Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze, Flex, NCTD+, and Lift. Riders using NCTD+ within the San Marcos microtransit zone can use the code “ROSAPARKS” in the NCTD+ app for free rides.

The free rides only apply to NCTD modes and do not apply to the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) or AMTRACK.

Transit Equity Day was first celebrated in select areas nationwide in 2018. This year is the third year NCTD will participate in Transit Equity Day by offering free rides.

Transit Equity Day was created to commemorate Rosa Parks’s birthday. In 1955, Parks, a Black woman, refused to give up her seat in the front of the bus for white patrons. Her actions invigorated the movement for equality and played an essential role in desegregating public transit.

For more information, visit the official NCTD website.