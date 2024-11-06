Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
California Propositions and Local Measures Results 2024
California Propositions and Local Measures Results 2024
San Diego County local election illustration.
2024 San Diego County Election results
Live Palomar Governing Board
Live Palomar Governing Board
Live Presidential Election Coverage
Live Presidential Election Coverage
Lawrence Lawson (left) and other members of the ESL department attended Bono's Q&A session in protest of his anti-immigration policies.
ESL Professor Puts Peter Bono On The Spot About DACA
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Men's basketball team huddled up before the game
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
Men's basketball team huddled up before the game
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (izquierda) y otros miembros del departamento de ESL asistieron a la sesión de preguntas y respuestas de Bono en protesta por sus políticas antiinmigrantes.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener

Palomar men’s basketball takes down Victor Valley to start the 2024-25 season.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
November 6, 2024
Connor Larson
Men’s basketball team huddled up before the game

SAN MARCOS– Palomar men’s basketball won its first game of the season, defeating Victor Valley by a score of 105-99.

After a 2023-24 season that saw the team finish with a 14-14 record and a 9-7 record in conference play, Head Coach Ivan Patterson and his staff brought in 11 freshmen this season with the hopes of building off the success of last season and capturing a conference championship.

Men’s basketball team lined up during the National Anthem. (Connor Larson)

Both teams started the game off hot, going back and forth, hitting shot after shot. At the end of the first half, the Comets were down just two points, 54-52.

The Comets started the second half a little slow, finding themselves down 13 points at around the 12-minute mark in the second half. This didn’t phase the Comets one bit. Timely shots, defensive stops, and points off of turnovers led Palomar to within just a few points of Victor Valley.

Isaiah Pomare #5 lined up free throw. (Connor Larson)

With 1:54 left in the game, freshman Max Zylicz hit a huge three-point shot to give Palomar a one-point lead.

“Toughness, mental toughness,” said Zylicz when asked about the team’s ability to come back in the game.

Victor Valley would go down the court and make a layup, giving them the lead 97-96.

Palomar players gather to discuss the play. (Connor Larson)

Freshman guard Isaiah Tolmaire hit a clutch three-point shot to put the Comets back up 99-97 with only 1:29 left in the game.

Palomar would end the game by hitting some huge free throws to put the game out of reach to complete the comeback victory.

The crowd was pumped to see the Comets get their first win of the season. 

In his first collegiate game, freshman guard Isaiah Pomare #5 had a double-double and led the team in scoring with 29 points and 18 rebounds.

“Feeling great, man, this was a great team win,” said Pomare.

Jaidyn Norman #0, another freshman guard for the Comets, had 27 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Jaidyn Norman #0 at the free throw line. (Connor Larson)

“It all starts at practice; we just got to keep it going,” said Norman.

Max Zylicz #10 had 18 points coming off the bench for Palomar. His teammate Isaiah Tolmaire #1 had 16 points as well, coming off the bench.

“We are a great team with a great culture… it’s a blessing to play here,” said Zylicz.

Isaiah Tolmaire #1 walking after a play. (Connor Larson)

Head Coach Ivan Patterson said after the game, “I trust these guys a lot when we hit shots; we are very hard to beat.”

“Offensively, we were going to go on a run; we just had to get stops on the defensive end,” Patterson said when asked about what contributed to the comeback win.

The Comets scored 24 points off turnovers in the game and dominated the offensive glass, grabbing 23 offensive rebounds.

The men’s basketball team plays their next game on Nov. 8 on the road vs. LA Valley.

The next home game is on Nov. 12 vs. Copper Mountain at 6:00 P.M.

For more schedule information, click here.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men's soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
More in Sports
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women's water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
The National League Division series graphic made in Canva.
What to expect from the Padres vs Dodgers series
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women's Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women's volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
About the Contributor
Connor Larson
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
Connor Larson is in his third semester at Palomar studying journalism. He hopes to transfer to SDSU to get his bachelor's degree and, in the future, become a sports broadcaster. In his free time, he likes to collect baseball cards and vinyl records. 
Donate to The Telescope