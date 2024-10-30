Palomar football devastated by Fullerton

SAN MARCOS– After a two-game win streak, the Comets were brought back down to Earth after a series of costly turnovers and long-yardage scores dealt them a blowout loss.

It was a slow-paced first quarter until the Comets showed the game’s first signs of life. Pinned down at their own 3-yard line, Palomar quarterback Andrew Tapley led the team 96 yards down the field to the Hornets’ 1-yard line.

The second quarter was already underway, and the Comets looked poised to put up the first points of the game. Then on 2nd and goal from the 1-yard line the Hornets forced a fumble and recovered the ball, terminating Palomar’s hopes of taking the lead.

Palomar showed signs of recovery after holding Fullerton to a punt following the turnover. But the Comets’ offense turned it over again on their next possession after a failed 4th and 1 rush.

Fullerton took advantage of the good field position, and their quarterback Tobey Schmidt hit wide receiver Desmond Duffy for a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Hornets up 0-7 with 7:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Turnovers continued to haunt Palomar’s offense. After another drive into opposing territory, Tapley was intercepted for a 78-yard touchdown by Fullerton defensive back Perry Williams.

“The fumble at the one-yard line, that hurt. That changed the whole momentum,” Head Coach Joe Early said.

Right before going into halftime the Hornets scored yet again on a 32-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Logan Lester.

Although they were down 0-21, Comets fans remained optimistic. “The offense needs to finish off their drives, and the defense needs to keep holding. They still have a chance, don’t give up hope,” Isaac Dixon, father of Palomar defensive back Isaiah Dixon said.

The deficit proved to be too much, however, and it only continued to grow. On the Hornets’ first possession of the second half, Schmidt threw his third touchdown of the game to wide receiver Xavier Hicks, putting them 28 points ahead of the Comets.

In the fourth quarter Fullerton extended their lead further as running back Andreas Missick-Duncombe crashed through the defensive line on his way for a 70-yard rushing touchdown and a 35 point lead over Palomar.

On the Comets’ final drive of the game, quarterback KJ Chatham and running back Mhalik Jones took the ball all the way to the Hornets 1-yard line. This was a huge chance to avoid a shutout, but the Hornets put up a momentous goal-line stand solidified by another fumble recovery. This sealed Palomar’s fate with a final score of 0-35.

“Complete turn around from last week,” Coach Early said. “We couldn’t get anything going on offense and we couldn’t get any turnovers on defense which we had four or five of last week. Fullerton out hit us, they played faster than us and you got to hand it to them, they beat us. Flat out.”

Palomar College now has a record of 3-4 this season. There is one final home game remaining on Nov 16 against San Diego Mesa but before that they will have two road games in which they look to come back from this one-sided defeat.

“There wasn’t just one thing today. There were a lot of little things that added up to become a big mountain to overcome. We’ll watch the film. The film doesn’t lie, and we’ll regroup and get ready for next week,” Coach Early declared.

