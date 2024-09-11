Milestone Moment: Palomar Football’s First Home Game Sparks Community Spirit

SAN MARCOS- Palomar’s football team had its first-ever home game in 78 years in their new stadium; there was bound to be a sizable turnout of football fans to witness.

Athletic Director Daniel Lynds, when asked about the result and atmosphere,

“Having a nice crowd, I think that the stands were probably 80% full on the home side; that’s amazing we didn’t really promote it,” said Lynds.

As the players took the field, people realized this was more than just a game; this was a celebration–a community coming together. The Comet community came together to witness this special day. There was great support and a sense of comradery amongst fans who showed up, one audience member even saying.

La Cregiary, a prominent figure among the audience, spoke on his experience being at this game,

“It’s a great atmosphere. We have students from past and present here to support, and it’s a really beautiful thing,” said Cregiary.

While the game progressed, Moorpark clawed its way back up. The tension between both sides became unbearable. It was a back-and-forth battle that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. However, that didn’t stop their excitement about simply being in the moment and living what would be history in the years to come.

Palomar Student Dylan Kail shared his excitement. When asked about being at the game and brand new stadium, he said,

“I’m really excited to be here to support my school, It looks really nice they put a lot of hard work it looks like in this field,” said Kail.

Even with the hot weather and the overall outcome of the game, the spirit of the audience remained undiminished. As players walked off the field defeated on their turf, fans continued to show their support for the team.

“No, not the result we wanted on the field, but definitely the result we wanted with opening the stadium,” said athletic director Lynds.

Despite the Raiders beating the Comets 17-16, there seemed to be shared optimism among staff, students, and players.