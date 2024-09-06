Unlocking Success: Student Voices on Summer Courses

SAN MARCOS—Over the summer, Palomar students seized the opportunity to accelerate their education.

Palomar College offers a wide range of summer courses. One aspect of these courses is the flexibility they offer. Students are able to choose in-person classes, online, or hybrid formats, which makes them easier to attend.

Palomar College’s administration has tried to keep courses relevant and engaging. Emphasizing real-world applications, many of the courses include innovative teaching methods that enhance student engagement. As the summer comes to an end and the fall 2024 begins, here is what students have to say.

Heidi Rahmo, a Palomar student-athlete, shared her experience with online classes.

“I personally found I learn better online, with my own schedule. Being a biology major, I don’t get that option, but definitely, something I’d prefer more,” Rahmo said

One motivation for students to enroll in summer classes is the ability to get ahead on credits. With Palomar College offering concentrated summer courses, students can complete them in a shorter time frame, allowing them to tackle the more challenging subjects in a focused way. Additionally, summer can lighten their course load in the fall and spring terms.

Palomar student Camryn Mancino shared her experience with online classes.

“Summer courses are a great way to get ahead, but your success depends on how you learn and how much you push yourself to get through it,” Mancino said.