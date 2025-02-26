The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar is the place to be for the rising scholar

Rising scholars are reaching new heights of success at Palomar College, and even the County Board of Supervisors is noticing.
Jason Pache, Staff Writer
February 25, 2025
Cyndi Cunningham
The Rising Scholars building is located near the W. Mission Road entrance of Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS — Previously incarcerated students can face challenges to succeed in school or employment. The Rising Scholars is here to help them overcome those barriers.

Palomar participates in the Rising Scholars Network, a program for previously incarcerated people started by the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

For 10 years the Foundation for CCC has been the standard-bearer in the movement to provide supportive services for justice-impacted students. The Rising Scholars Network is a team that works together to meet the unique needs of incarcerated and previously incarcerated students who attend California community colleges.

Palomar College was recently recognized by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for its community leadership and commitment to furthering the educational aspirations of students who’ve experienced incarceration.

Dealing with education after incarceration was also the subject of an award-winning movie produced by Palomar College: “Almost Home: A Life after Incarceration.” Streaming of this award-winning film is available on the film’s website and YouTube.

In honor of the program, Dec. 10 was designated as Rising Scholars Day by North County Supervisor Jim Desmond, on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
An illustration with a dark red background and white line art depicting a cellphone reciving a notifcation for a direct deposit.
Palomar announces financial aid direct deposit
Made with Canva
Police Seek Suspect in Campus Incident
An alarm siren on a red background, created in Canva.
Palomar holds emergency lockdown drill this week
A large conference room with over 120 attendees. Many of the attendees wear matching green shirts.
Palomar Board faces scrutiny over curriculum delays and budget issues
(Left to right) Governing Board Trustees Judy Patacsil, Yvette Acosta, Roberto Rodriguez, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Jacqueline Kaiser sit with Student Trustee Reagan Barnum and Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey at the Governing Board meeting on Dec. 17.
New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board
The entrace of SU-19, where students can pick up their activity card.
Spring student activity cards are available today
More in News
Line art of a train on a background of red waves, created in Canva.
NCTD suspends coastal rail service this weekend
Protesters are crossing the street while holding up signs and cheering.
Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants
An image with a red background and white line art of train and a public bus.
Honor Rosa Parks with free rides from NCTD
A couple is walking through an art museum alongside a woman taking a photo of the art.
Take a stroll through San Diego's iconic museums this February
Stacey Trujillo (left) and Claire Rolens (right) advise the Bravura program, which won a first place award for the literary magazine.
Palomar's literary magazine, Bravura, debuts its first national award
The incident took place in the elevator of the Learning Resource Center at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD looking for suspect in harassment incident on campus
About the Contributors
Jason Pache
Jason Pache, Staff Writer
Jason Pache is a returning Palomar student who hopes to obtain an AA in journalism. Currently he teaches creative writing with Turn Behavioral Health Services. In his spare time he enjoys surfing, writing poetry and reading classics in philosophy and literature.
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal