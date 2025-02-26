The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar announces financial aid direct deposit

The days of opening the mailbox and hoping for a check are over.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
February 26, 2025
Cyndi Cunningham
An illustration of a phone recieving a direct deposit notification, created in Canva.

SAN MARCOS—Palomar College students can now register to receive their financial aid payments directly to their bank accounts.

A screenshot of the "Financials" menu from the MyPalomar website, highlighted on the screenshot is the "Payments and Payment Plan" selection.
Students will find the “Payments and Payment Plan” option under the “Financials” menu on their MyPalomar account. (Cyndi Cunningham)

“We are pleased to inform you that direct deposit services are available for financial aid awards,” Palomar College said in a company-wide email.

Students looking to register for direct deposit can find the option under “Payments and Payment Plans” on their MyPalomar account. Direct deposit refunds are only available for select grants. For more information about direct deposit, visit Palomar’s Financial Aid website.

For assistance with direct deposit, contact the Cashier’s Office:

For questions regarding financial aid and disbursement, contact the Financial Aid Office:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
A photo of the Rising Scholars building with Palomar College in the background.
Palomar is the place to be for the rising scholar
Line art of a train on a background of red waves, created in Canva.
NCTD suspends coastal rail service this weekend
Made with Canva
Police Seek Suspect in Campus Incident
An alarm siren on a red background, created in Canva.
Palomar holds emergency lockdown drill this week
A large conference room with over 120 attendees. Many of the attendees wear matching green shirts.
Palomar Board faces scrutiny over curriculum delays and budget issues
Protesters are crossing the street while holding up signs and cheering.
Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants
About the Contributor
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia “Cyndi” Cunningham is a journalism student at Palomar. She was accepted to transfer to Cal State San Marcos and plans to major in ethnic studies and become a high school teacher. In her spare time, she enjoys watching anime and playing video games.
Donate to The Telescope