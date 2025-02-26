Palomar announces financial aid direct deposit

SAN MARCOS—Palomar College students can now register to receive their financial aid payments directly to their bank accounts.

“We are pleased to inform you that direct deposit services are available for financial aid awards,” Palomar College said in a company-wide email.

Students looking to register for direct deposit can find the option under “Payments and Payment Plans” on their MyPalomar account. Direct deposit refunds are only available for select grants. For more information about direct deposit, visit Palomar’s Financial Aid website.

For assistance with direct deposit, contact the Cashier’s Office:

For questions regarding financial aid and disbursement, contact the Financial Aid Office: