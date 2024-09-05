Donate blood and get a $15 gift card

SAN MARCOS – The first on-campus blood drive of the school year is happening soon.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Learning Resource Center (LRC), Palomar’s Library. All donors will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Click here for information on the gift card.

The event is hosted by Palomar College Health Services, Palomar Black Faculty & Staff Association, and SNAP. Together, they encourage students, staff, and the surrounding community to donate blood.

The national blood product supply has fallen by 25% since July 1, according to the American Red Cross. And every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood. Donated blood is critical for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

California requires that all potential donors be at least 17 years old, weigh over 110 lbs, and be in good health.

Health history questions will also be used to determine eligibility. To save time, the questions can be filled out online on the day of your appointment by following this link.

To schedule an appointment time, click here and use the sponsor code: PalomarSM

Free event parking will be available in Parking Lot #12. Click here for access to a campus map.