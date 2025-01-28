Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win

SAN MARCOS– Women’s basketball dominated Imperial Valley with a 52-point win by a final score of 90-38, improving to 5-0 in conference play this season.

Heading into the game, both teams were tied for the top spot in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference standings, and both rode a four-game winning streak.

Freshman forward Kailani Flournoy posted a double-double in the game with 10 points and 16 rebounds in her 24 minutes of play. She was also perfect at shooting the ball, going 5-5 on the night.

Flournoy said postgame, “Coach always tells me don’t worry about the points, just make sure to go for the rebounds… our goal tonight was to get 20 O-boards (offensive rebounds) we were off by one.”

“Believing in each other and believing in ourselves,” said Flournoy when asked how to keep the momentum going the rest of the season.

Palomar has now won five straight games and is undefeated playing at home this season (8-0).

Angelina De Leon led all Palomar players in scoring with her 15 points off the bench, including three made three-pointers.

Palomar had five players score double-digit points, with Flournoy’s 10 points, De Leon’s 15, as well Kylee Trujillo scoring 13, Teanna Alaman with 10 points, and Angeline Valdivia with 11 points coming off the bench.

Head Coach Leigh Marshall said after the game, “Feeling good, we competed. It wasn’t really about who we faced our opponent, it was really about us and getting better. We had some goals before the game, and we met all of our goals. I thought we came out and played really hard, with a lot of juice and a lot of energy.”

“Culture is work ethic and a blue-collar mindset. We get after it at practice, and we talk about practice being more difficult than games, so coming out in a game should be easy, and so they’re willing to play hard for each other and run through a wall for each other,” said Marshall.

Coach Marshall also said she wants to see her team continue to make the extra pass and keep locking up on defense to improve every game going forward.

Palomar now sits at the top of the PCAC standings as the only undefeated team (5-0) and an overall record of 13-6.

The Women’s team will play their next game on the road against MiraCosta on Jan. 29 at 6:00 pm.