Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win

(Left to right) Governing Board Trustees Judy Patacsil, Yvette Acosta, Roberto Rodriguez, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Jacqueline Kaiser sit with Student Trustee Reagan Barnum and Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey at the Governing Board meeting on Dec. 17.
New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board
The entrace of SU-19, where students can pick up their activity card.
Spring student activity cards are available today
Stacey Trujillo (left) and Claire Rolens (right) advise the Bravura program, which won a first place award for the literary magazine.
Palomar’s literary magazine, Bravura, debuts its first national award
The incident took place in the elevator of the Learning Resource Center at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD looking for suspect in harassment incident on campus
Clayton McCabe during training practice in Romania. Photo courtesy of Clayton McCabe.
Pursuing higher education after military service
"The Party Never Ends" Juice WRLD album illustration by Monica Garcia.
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
"The Party Never Ends" Juice WRLD album illustration by Monica Garcia.
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Under the Lights: Palomar Men’s Soccer Story
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Defending the Mind
Defending the Mind
Multi-Generational Media
Multi-Generational Media
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots
The Telescope
The Telescope
Women's basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win

Palomar Women’s basketball takes down Imperial Valley by a final score of 90-38.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
January 28, 2025
Hector Flores
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.

SAN MARCOS– Women’s basketball dominated Imperial Valley with a 52-point win by a final score of 90-38, improving to 5-0 in conference play this season.

Heading into the game, both teams were tied for the top spot in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference standings, and both rode a four-game winning streak.

Angeline Valdivia #10 and Teanna Alaman #30 jump in air celebrating.

Freshman forward Kailani Flournoy posted a double-double in the game with 10 points and 16 rebounds in her 24 minutes of play. She was also perfect at shooting the ball, going 5-5 on the night.

Flournoy said postgame, “Coach always tells me don’t worry about the points, just make sure to go for the rebounds… our goal tonight was to get 20 O-boards (offensive rebounds) we were off by one.”

“Believing in each other and believing in ourselves,” said Flournoy when asked how to keep the momentum going the rest of the season.

Palomar has now won five straight games and is undefeated playing at home this season (8-0).

Angelina De Leon led all Palomar players in scoring with her 15 points off the bench, including three made three-pointers.

Angelina De Leon #20 jumps for the tip.

Palomar had five players score double-digit points, with Flournoy’s 10 points, De Leon’s 15, as well Kylee Trujillo scoring 13, Teanna Alaman with 10 points, and Angeline Valdivia with 11 points coming off the bench.

Head Coach Leigh Marshall said after the game, “Feeling good, we competed. It wasn’t really about who we faced our opponent, it was really about us and getting better. We had some goals before the game, and we met all of our goals. I thought we came out and played really hard, with a lot of juice and a lot of energy.”

“Culture is work ethic and a blue-collar mindset. We get after it at practice, and we talk about practice being more difficult than games, so coming out in a game should be easy, and so they’re willing to play hard for each other and run through a wall for each other,” said Marshall.

Kylee Trujillo #14 shoots a three-point shot over a defender (Hector Flores)

Coach Marshall also said she wants to see her team continue to make the extra pass and keep locking up on defense to improve every game going forward.

Palomar now sits at the top of the PCAC standings as the only undefeated team (5-0) and an overall record of 13-6.

The Women’s team will play their next game on the road against MiraCosta on Jan. 29 at 6:00 pm.

About the Contributor
Connor Larson
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
Connor Larson is in his third semester at Palomar studying journalism. He hopes to transfer to SDSU to get his bachelor's degree and, in the future, become a sports broadcaster. In his free time, he likes to collect baseball cards and vinyl records. 
