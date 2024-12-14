The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Stacey Trujillo (left) and Claire Rolens (right) advise the Bravura program, which won a first place award for the literary magazine.
Palomar’s literary magazine, Bravura, debuts its first national award
The incident took place in the elevator of the Learning Resource Center at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD looking for suspect in harassment incident on campus
Clayton McCabe during training practice in Romania. Photo courtesy of Clayton McCabe.
Pursuing higher education after military service
Proposition 6 and 36 address the rights and punishments of convicts and offenders.
Prop 6 and Prop 36 pave a harsh road for offenders and convicts
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints

Another treasure hunt brings more deaths and major plot twists.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
December 14, 2024
“OBX season 4 is here!” Image by Mason O’Toole.

This season shows the character’s relationships, and how even through rough patches, they work together to find the treasure and get what’s theirs.

To start season 4, the series shows much more about JJ, his backstory, and his younger self. He also makes decisions that have defined his character over the last few seasons. The Kooks and Pogues are at each other like they have been, and there’s another treasure hunt where tensions rise.

At the end of last season, viewers watched as John B. and Sarah found the lost city of gold. The characters also made their relationship official, along with JJ and Kiara, and Pope and Cleo.

Madeline Cline and Chase Stokes have matured since last season’s awkwardness after they broke up. Episode three shows us that when they exchange wedding rings, there doesn’t seem to be any awkwardness, and the behind-the-scenes clips on social media help confirm they are doing great as co-workers.

This season also continues many past conflicts, especially with characters who have had problems with each other in other seasons. Some of these conflicts lead to their adventures being very dangerous with high stakes on the line. That being said, it makes the show very interesting and definitely unpredictable.

The season kind of starts slow, but like every season, around episodes three and four, it starts to heat up. Characters die, and a few more are introduced, and this season had a few twists to it that didn’t make fans of the show happy.

John B is in control and leads the group, especially through Morocco finding the crown. Kiara is shown that she isn’t allowed in her house when she is with JJ because he stole her dad’s boat and her family thinks of him as a troublemaker. Sara finds her identity with the Pogues and not the Kooks, and Pope decides to help the Pogues find the treasure.

Fans of the show were not happy with the finale after a fan-favorite character died.

Over the last year, there have been rumors that some of the cast hasn’t been getting along. The stars of the show, Chase Stokes (John B) and Madelyn Cline (Sarah), were having noticeably awkward scenes on screen. Rudy Pankow (JJ) was having trouble with Madison Bailey (Kiara) off-screen, and the drama had started to interfere with the show. Surprisingly this season, it seemed like their on-screen chemistry looked very professional for the recent events that have been happening off-screen.

Like every season, we are left with a cliffhanger, but this time, we are left seeing what will happen to the characters’ chemistry rather than whether someone has died or not. Outer Banks is known for these cliffhangers, and it will leave fans wanting to know more after what happened in the season finale.

Outer Banks is renewed for a fifth and final season.

This story was edited on Dec. 14, 2024 at 3:40pm.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present 'December Stillness'
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar's performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
'We Live In Time' will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
More in Television
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
Disney's Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
"Cunk on Earth" is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
'Bridgerton' Becomes Netflix's Biggest Hit Ever
Cartoon of a young boy with a bald head and a blue arrow tattoo on top of his head flying in a wooden winged contraption. Below him are two older kids wearing a dark blue and white coat. The girl on the left extends her hands to her sides with her palms up. A long, smooth, curvy shape floats in front of her with each end above her hands. The boy folds his hands across his chest, holding a small axe or an ice pick. Several icebergs float in the background.
Fans Should Be Mad About 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Adaptation
About the Contributor
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a third-year student at Palomar College studying Journalism and Communications. He hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a Sportscaster. In his spare time he is either traveling, surfing, or watching sports. 
Donate to The Telescope