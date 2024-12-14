‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints

This season shows the character’s relationships, and how even through rough patches, they work together to find the treasure and get what’s theirs.

To start season 4, the series shows much more about JJ, his backstory, and his younger self. He also makes decisions that have defined his character over the last few seasons. The Kooks and Pogues are at each other like they have been, and there’s another treasure hunt where tensions rise.

At the end of last season, viewers watched as John B. and Sarah found the lost city of gold. The characters also made their relationship official, along with JJ and Kiara, and Pope and Cleo.

Madeline Cline and Chase Stokes have matured since last season’s awkwardness after they broke up. Episode three shows us that when they exchange wedding rings, there doesn’t seem to be any awkwardness, and the behind-the-scenes clips on social media help confirm they are doing great as co-workers.

This season also continues many past conflicts, especially with characters who have had problems with each other in other seasons. Some of these conflicts lead to their adventures being very dangerous with high stakes on the line. That being said, it makes the show very interesting and definitely unpredictable.

The season kind of starts slow, but like every season, around episodes three and four, it starts to heat up. Characters die, and a few more are introduced, and this season had a few twists to it that didn’t make fans of the show happy.

John B is in control and leads the group, especially through Morocco finding the crown. Kiara is shown that she isn’t allowed in her house when she is with JJ because he stole her dad’s boat and her family thinks of him as a troublemaker. Sara finds her identity with the Pogues and not the Kooks, and Pope decides to help the Pogues find the treasure.

Fans of the show were not happy with the finale after a fan-favorite character died.

Over the last year, there have been rumors that some of the cast hasn’t been getting along. The stars of the show, Chase Stokes (John B) and Madelyn Cline (Sarah), were having noticeably awkward scenes on screen. Rudy Pankow (JJ) was having trouble with Madison Bailey (Kiara) off-screen, and the drama had started to interfere with the show. Surprisingly this season, it seemed like their on-screen chemistry looked very professional for the recent events that have been happening off-screen.

Like every season, we are left with a cliffhanger, but this time, we are left seeing what will happen to the characters’ chemistry rather than whether someone has died or not. Outer Banks is known for these cliffhangers, and it will leave fans wanting to know more after what happened in the season finale.

Outer Banks is renewed for a fifth and final season.

This story was edited on Dec. 14, 2024 at 3:40pm.