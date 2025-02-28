Cinema’s biggest night: Predictions

Hollywood’s biggest award night is approaching. The 97th annual Oscars will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Here’s my take on this year’s nominees.

1. Best Picture: A clash of titans

My Hope: “Wicked.”

It is more than just a musical; it’s a cinematic spectacle. The transition from the beloved stage show to the big screen offered the chance to elevate the story with stunning visuals and immersive world-building. The themes of friendship, acceptance, and challenging societal norms in “Wicked” are timeless. In a world that often feels divided, this story of unlikely bonds and standing up for what’s right is incredibly relevant.

My Prediction: “Dune: Part Two.”

Denis Villeneuve’s epic is a visual masterpiece. The sheer scale, intricate world-building, and breathtaking cinematography are hard to ignore. The film is likely an academy favorite, and the visual effects are also stunning. Because of that, “Dune: Part Two” delivers a cinematic experience that’s both grand and immersive. It’s the kind of film that leaves a lasting impression.

2. Best Director: Visionaries at work

My Hope: Sean Baker for “Anora.”

Baker has a remarkable ability to capture the raw, unfiltered essence of the human experience. “Anora” is no exception. He created a world that feels lived-in, populated by characters who feel real and relatable. He works with his actors in a way that elicits incredibly naturalistic performances, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. This is a testament to his skill in creating a comfortable and collaborative environment.

My Prediction: Denis Villeneuve for “Dune: Part Two.”

He’s proven himself a master of his craft, and “Dune: Part Two” is a testament to his vision. Villeneuve’s command of the film’s scope and ability to translate a complex story onto the screen is exceptional. Where Baker’s direction often focuses on intimate, character-driven moments, Villeneuve excels at orchestrating grand, sweeping narratives, guiding his ensemble cast through meticulously crafted set pieces and nuanced emotional arcs within a vast, immersive world.

3. Best Actor: Powerful performances

My Hope: Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan from “A Complete Unknown.”

Chalamet has proven time and again his ability to completely immerse himself in a role. In “A Complete Unknown,” he takes on a complex and challenging character, demanding a high level of physical and emotional transformation. Early glimpses show him capturing Dylan’s mercurial energy, from the subtle shifts in his posture during intimate scenes to the electrifying intensity of his musical performances, suggesting a truly transformative portrayal.

My Prediction: Adrien Brody as László Tóth from “The Brutalist.”

Brody’s intense and layered portrayal is likely to resonate with Academy voters. His ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety makes his performance stand out, particularly given the film’s exploration of post-war trauma and artistic struggle, themes that often find favor with the Academy.

4. Best Actress: A stellar lineup

My Hope: Mikey Madison as Ani from “Anora.”

Madison brings an incredibly raw and authentic energy to her portrayal. She embodies the character with a level of vulnerability and honesty that is truly captivating. She conveys the character’s inner struggles and vulnerabilities with a depth that resonates with the audience. Especially compelling is her ability to navigate Ani’s complex emotional journey, with a growing awareness of the harsh realities surrounding her, creating a portrayal that feels both heartbreaking and fiercely real.

My Prediction: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba from “Wicked.”

Erivo is a vocal powerhouse. Elphaba’s songs are notoriously challenging, demanding a wide vocal range and emotional depth. Erivo’s proven ability to deliver stunning vocal performances makes her perfectly suited for the role. Erivo has a strong background in musical theater, giving her a deep understanding of the character. This material, combined with her film acting skills, positions her well to deliver a nuanced and compelling performance.

As the anticipation builds for the 97th Academy Awards, one thing remains certain: this year’s nominees represent the pinnacle of cinematic achievement. Whether my hopes align with the Academy’s choices remains to be seen, but regardless of who walks away with a golden statuette, the night promises to be a celebration of the artistry, dedication, and transformative magic that defines the world of cinema.