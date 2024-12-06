The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
Clayton McCabe during training practice in Romania. Photo courtesy of Clayton McCabe.
Pursuing higher education after military service
Proposition 6 and 36 address the rights and punishments of convicts and offenders.
Prop 6 and Prop 36 pave a harsh road for offenders and convicts
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support
2024 Election Prop 3 Graphic
California Votes Yes on Proposition 3
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’

A night of self reflection, peace, love, and hope expressed through choral singing.
Jeanne Ancona
December 6, 2024
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar’s singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell

SAN MARCOS — “December Stillness,” a holiday-inspired choral experience, is coming to Palomar College this weekend.

The event will be held inside the Howard Brubeck Theater Saturday Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. Palomar Chorale and Chamber Singers will be performing in an array of languages including English, Latin, Hebrew, and German according to Director John Russell, director of choral and vocal studies at Palomar College. One of these foreign languages is highlighted in “Five Hebrew Love Songs” by Eric Whitacre which portrays love poems.

Russell shares that some of the music will have familiar December and Christmas tunes and tunes and melodies. He said that with these themes portrayed in the repertoire, the audience would experience a sense of peace and serenity

Students from the choir expressed their excitement for the upcoming performance.

“I am just really excited to share music with other people. We’ve been working really hard and it’s going to sound really great,” Serena Roehem said, a singer for the Palomar Chamber Singers.

She shares her enjoyment of singing and getting to create harmonies with others. She also added that harmonizing with others makes her feel at peace.

Both choirs performing have made great progress over the semester, being their second performance in the semester, according to Russell.

“I think there’s a lot of hard work that goes into these concerts, it’s a busy time of year for the students and for our regular patrons and audience members so I would love to see a lot of people here,” Russell said.

He continued that he’d encourage others reading about this performance to check out future concerts and other performances, such as concert hours and recitals.

“It’s always wonderful for the choir to sing for a large audience that gives them inspiration and makes them motivated to perform at their best so I encourage people to come and hear them,” Russell said.

For more information on the event and where to buy tickets click here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar's performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
'We Live In Time' will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
More in Featured
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The Palomar College Cheerleading team performs a quick stunt on the practice football field at the San Marcos campus Photo credit: Alex Ortega
What Next Semester Holds for Palomar Cheerleading
President Joe Biden, left, speaks to a crowd of supporters during a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Oct. 29, 2020 in Tampa. Former President Donald Trump, right, speaks at a reelection rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Oct. 29, 2020. (Luis Santana and Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
The U.S. Government Needs to Act Their Age
Council of Classified Employees taking a group photo. Photo credit: Courtesy picture from CCE (sent by Anel Gonzalez)
There'd be no Palomar without them; the Classified Employees union
Zac Dybeck and Professor Branden Whearty pose after finishing their debate on whether or not STEM degrees are overvalued. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Palomar speech and debate display talents in 78th annual Spring Showcase.
https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/
The Case For and Against RateMyProfessors.com
More in Theater
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Actors (Back Row Left to Right) Owen Hall, Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley, (Front Row) Marc Joyce, Nicole Mitchell, Autumn Lowe, and Oakley Blues pose onstage. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]" soon to open at Palomar
Lily Eichner as Jane Gordon, Marc Joyce as Nugget Gordon, and Rueben Renteria Jr. as Rick Gordon. (Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts)
"Heddatron" turns laundry day into a theatrical journey
Crazy for you flier
Crazy for “Crazy for You”
Photo Courtesy: Lily Eichner. Joshua Bradford as Bobby Child and Sarah Schechter as Polly Baker.
About the Musical: Crazy For You
The set of Manifest Destinitis, the Aragon living room. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
"Mani Desti, que? What's that?" - Manifest Destinitis, a wonderfully funny work of satire
About the Contributor
Jeanne Ancona
Jeanne Ancona, Staff Writer
Jeanne Ancona is a sophomore at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU to continue studying journalism with the addition of media studies. In her free time, she enjoys crafting and going out with friends.
Donate to The Telescope