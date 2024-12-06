Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’

SAN MARCOS — “December Stillness,” a holiday-inspired choral experience, is coming to Palomar College this weekend.

The event will be held inside the Howard Brubeck Theater Saturday Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. Palomar Chorale and Chamber Singers will be performing in an array of languages including English, Latin, Hebrew, and German according to Director John Russell, director of choral and vocal studies at Palomar College. One of these foreign languages is highlighted in “Five Hebrew Love Songs” by Eric Whitacre which portrays love poems.

Russell shares that some of the music will have familiar December and Christmas tunes and tunes and melodies. He said that with these themes portrayed in the repertoire, the audience would experience a sense of peace and serenity

Students from the choir expressed their excitement for the upcoming performance.

“I am just really excited to share music with other people. We’ve been working really hard and it’s going to sound really great,” Serena Roehem said, a singer for the Palomar Chamber Singers.

She shares her enjoyment of singing and getting to create harmonies with others. She also added that harmonizing with others makes her feel at peace.

Both choirs performing have made great progress over the semester, being their second performance in the semester, according to Russell.

“I think there’s a lot of hard work that goes into these concerts, it’s a busy time of year for the students and for our regular patrons and audience members so I would love to see a lot of people here,” Russell said.

He continued that he’d encourage others reading about this performance to check out future concerts and other performances, such as concert hours and recitals.

“It’s always wonderful for the choir to sing for a large audience that gives them inspiration and makes them motivated to perform at their best so I encourage people to come and hear them,” Russell said.

For more information on the event and where to buy tickets click here