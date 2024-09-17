Club Changes Name to Promote Inclusivity

SAN MARCOS—The Palomar college Gender and Women’s Studies club has decided to change their name to Students for Justice and Gender Equity. According to a celebratory post made on the club’s Instagram page, this has been a topic of discussion for some time.

The post also mentions that while the club was originally created for students either taking a gender and women’s studies class or majoring in the study, members believe it has evolved beyond a discussion about gender issues exclusively. By incorporating discussions about social justice issues into pre-existing discussions about gender, it has created the need for a more appropriate name.

Evelyn Galan Acevedo, the president of the club, describes the name before the change as something that garnered confusion given the openness and inclusivity promoted by the club. At first glance, many believed the club was strictly for women or that it focused solely on women’s issues, but the new name hopes to promote an inclusive and safe space for all.

During a meeting in the spring semester, an idea for a potential name change was shared throughout the club, leading to the creation of a submission form to allow all club members to vote on the new name.

After all submissions were shared, the group voted on the name “Students for Justice and Equality,” however, another unanimous vote amongst group members led to the name being modified to “Students for Justice and Gender Equity”.

The meeting to come to a decision for the change was held before club rush in hopes of giving the club the opportunity to promote under their new name. The club members also hoped to maintain a connection to their original name, making this an easier decision.

President Acevedo described the new name choice as “…a reflection of the clubs mission as a group of students who are committed to promoting social justice and gender equity.”

For more information or questions regarding the club and how to join, you can reach them through email [email protected] or visit their link tree here.