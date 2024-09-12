Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season

SAN MARCOS- After losing the first three games, the Women’s soccer team defeated Imperial Valley 5-0 for their first win of the season.

The experience was stimulating. The bleachers were occupied mostly by family. The crowd was quiet and focused on every move. Every second was intense. The sun blazed overhead, testing the stamina of the players.

When the team was back on the field after halftime, Ashley Clark, #8, scored a goal. There were 58 seconds on the clock. The score was 4-0. Clark kept trying to score again. There were plenty of chances for each player to score points. The ladies had control over the ball.

On the field, they committed to winning. There were some failed kicks. They kept pushing. They used strategy to ensure each player moved fast. Their perseverance shined on the field. They proved the importance of teamwork.

The ladies were open about their first win of the season:

“It feels really good. I feel like we’ve been putting in a lot of work especially through our summer training and now our appreciation games. And I feel like we’ve all kind of gelled together, so this game kind of proves all the work that we’ve been putting in,” said Naomi Allen #13.

“Yeah. It feels really good. I mean this team is amazing. We clicked at the very beginning. Not one person is negative. I mean everything that we left on the field today was positive. Everyone came together. So it feels really good. We’re moving in the right direction,” said Clark.

“It’s really exciting to be able to see our hard work pay off. Because we train every day. And just it feels good. He has a winning mentality,” said Maddie Spielman #7. She said this referring to their Coach Cacioppo.

“I definitely think that it’s been rough the past few weeks, just coming off those losses. But I think that this game is a big turnaround. A good set up for season. Now we can kind of get off on the right foot. Obviously, the teams we played the past weeks were challenging and a good challenge to get us prepared and test our limits. And I just think we’re trying different positioning. Slowly figuring out what is working. It obviously worked today. We’re hoping that we can continue that,” said Macey Edemann #26.

Palomar students and staff can watch their next home game this Friday, Sept. 13 at 5pm.

