Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Left: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 4, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley. (Courtesy photo) Right: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 2, Yvette Acosta. (Hector Flores)
Voters choose a new direction for Palomar College Governing Board
A digital illustration showing the connection between funding for facilities and student success.
Proposition 2 passing could bring improvements to Palomar
Graphic of Welcome to San Marcos sign with American flag for article on California Propositions and Local Measure results 2024.
California Propositions and Local Measures Results 2024
Graphic of the San Diego County election update with American flag and stars representing the United States.
2024 San Diego County Election results
Photo of the American flag and blue sky for story on the live coverage of the Palomar Governing Board.
Live Palomar Governing Board
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark

Get to know the team captain and hear about how this season turned out.
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer
November 15, 2024
Hector Flores
Palomar’s women’s soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College women’s soccer captain Ashley Clark balances fierce competitiveness with unwavering support for her teammates on and off the field.

Clark was recently recognized for the Comet of the Week by Palomar Athletics. She is currently an offensive leader in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) for scoring 20 goals and 48 points this season.

Palomar’s women’s soccer team captain #8 Ashley drives the ball upfield against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.

She’s been amazing. She is a generational talent that will come through here, both on and off the field,” head coach Gregg Cacioppo said about Clark.

She has played on the team and served as the captain both last year and this year. Although she is undecided on where she’ll be going next, Clark would like to transfer to a university and play soccer for her last two years.

She shared that this year, she honed in on her craft with dedicated focus and a love for the game, which helped her get a lot of goals and assists on the field.

“This year was a really big change for me,” Clark said.

Clark joined the team six months after having her baby, and she said this community has been important to her and her daughter. This year, especially, she shared that she’s gotten closer with her teammates.

“All the girls mean the world to me. I love them all. So, it’s really just brought a bunch of amazing people into my life — coaches and staff and everything,” Clark said.

Palomar’s women’s soccer team captain #8 Ashley kicks the ball on goal against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.

Athlete Naomi Allen, who is a midfielder, shared that Clark is a helpful mentor on and off the field who works hard and supports her teammates.

“When we’re on the field, she’s very good at giving advice and constructive criticism. And she’s also a phenomenal player. So, it’s been awesome watching her show up and show out,” Allen said.

Clark and Allen both said they thought the season had gone well. And Clark shared that some players also got the chance to play in new positions.

“From the beginning we all clicked very well. We all just wanted to play. So, it was a beautiful thing,” Clark said.

Allen agreed, saying, “This season has gone really well...We’ve been putting the work in, day in, day out. And it has been showing off.”

Coach Cacioppo, who’s been the head coach for three years, has enjoyed working with the team. Though he shared he’s sad to see the season end, he’s hopeful for the future.

It’s been very up and down, as far as wins and losses go. But the team’s been unbelievable to work with. So, it’s been a lot of fun,” Cacioppo said.

Palomar’s woman’s soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Mesa College on November 8, 2024. (Hector Flores)

He also shared that freshman on the team will be coming back as sophomores next year, and he’s looking forward to working with them again.

Coach Cacioppo said that the sophomores on the team are looking to transfer, and that’s more exciting to him than winning the league championship. His goal is to help athletes “play at the highest level they possibly can.”

Overall, the coach said that the team’s culture is important, and he believes Clark has played a role in shaping it.

She’s…helped us build our culture that we have today. And it’s kind of what sets us apart…So, she’ll have a lasting impact,” Cacioppo said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports Features
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men's soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women's Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar's Wrestling Team
Palomar's Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A female, Palomar softball player (24) gets read for bat.
Allyson Amato Just Won't Stop Hitting
About the Contributor
Julianne Littlefield
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer
Julianne Littlefield is a student at Palomar that is studying journalism for the first time. She loves writing, the arts, and volunteering in the community in her spare time.
Donate to The Telescope