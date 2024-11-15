Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College women’s soccer captain Ashley Clark balances fierce competitiveness with unwavering support for her teammates on and off the field.

Clark was recently recognized for the Comet of the Week by Palomar Athletics. She is currently an offensive leader in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) for scoring 20 goals and 48 points this season.

“She’s been amazing. She is a generational talent that will come through here, both on and off the field,” head coach Gregg Cacioppo said about Clark.

She has played on the team and served as the captain both last year and this year. Although she is undecided on where she’ll be going next, Clark would like to transfer to a university and play soccer for her last two years.



She shared that this year, she honed in on her craft with dedicated focus and a love for the game, which helped her get a lot of goals and assists on the field.



“This year was a really big change for me,” Clark said.

Clark joined the team six months after having her baby, and she said this community has been important to her and her daughter. This year, especially, she shared that she’s gotten closer with her teammates.



“All the girls mean the world to me. I love them all. So, it’s really just brought a bunch of amazing people into my life — coaches and staff and everything,” Clark said.

Athlete Naomi Allen, who is a midfielder, shared that Clark is a helpful mentor on and off the field who works hard and supports her teammates.

“When we’re on the field, she’s very good at giving advice and constructive criticism. And she’s also a phenomenal player. So, it’s been awesome watching her show up and show out,” Allen said.

Clark and Allen both said they thought the season had gone well. And Clark shared that some players also got the chance to play in new positions.



“From the beginning we all clicked very well. We all just wanted to play. So, it was a beautiful thing,” Clark said.

Allen agreed, saying, “This season has gone really well...We’ve been putting the work in, day in, day out. And it has been showing off.”

Coach Cacioppo, who’s been the head coach for three years, has enjoyed working with the team. Though he shared he’s sad to see the season end, he’s hopeful for the future.

“It’s been very up and down, as far as wins and losses go. But the team’s been unbelievable to work with. So, it’s been a lot of fun,” Cacioppo said.

He also shared that freshman on the team will be coming back as sophomores next year, and he’s looking forward to working with them again.

Coach Cacioppo said that the sophomores on the team are looking to transfer, and that’s more exciting to him than winning the league championship. His goal is to help athletes “play at the highest level they possibly can.”

Overall, the coach said that the team’s culture is important, and he believes Clark has played a role in shaping it.

“She’s…helped us build our culture that we have today. And it’s kind of what sets us apart…So, she’ll have a lasting impact,” Cacioppo said.