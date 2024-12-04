The Student News Site of Palomar College

Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
Clayton McCabe during training practice in Romania. Photo courtesy of Clayton McCabe.
Pursuing higher education after military service
Proposition 6 and 36 address the rights and punishments of convicts and offenders.
Prop 6 and Prop 36 pave a harsh road for offenders and convicts
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support
2024 Election Prop 3 Graphic
California Votes Yes on Proposition 3
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Palomar's performing arts gears up to fight monsters

Get ready for a fantastical and comedic new drama performance with a touching story.
Julianne Littlefield, Staff Writer
December 4, 2024
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

SAN MARCOS — “She Kills Monsters,” a play of emotional healing, adventure and laughs is opening soon at Palomar.

Written by Qui Nguyen, this dynamic play will take place at Palomar’s San Marcos campus from Dec. 6 to 15 with performances in the Studio Theatre. The opening show will begin on Friday at 7 p.m.

“If people enjoy theater, they should not miss this production, because… it is so unique, and it’s going to be very memorable because of that,” Director Heather Megill said.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans, who loses her parents and sister, Tilly, in a car crash. Agnes begins to play Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons (D & D) game, as a way to process her grief, and gains a deeper understanding of her sister and herself along the way.

Although the premise might seem heavy, Megill said the play is full of comedy, action, dance, mock monster battles and fantasy.

“It really feels more like an adventure, and it has a message of healing and hope. So, it’s not a terribly heavy play, despite the premise,” she said.

To flesh out this adventure, the play will have unique fight scenes, costumes, lighting, and set design.

Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

Inspired to do the play because of its fight sequences, Megill has worked on the sound design to match the choreography with battle sounds.

Because of this, she said the fight scenes are more like “stylized comic book type action sequences set to music,” than traditional fighting.

The stage will be painted like a D & D gameboard, according to Megill. And lighting and special effects from above will project images of settings and scenes onto the stage.

It’s really quite remarkable. It’s visually stunning,” Megill said, regarding visual effects.

Actor Tristan Murphy, who plays Tilly Evans, said there will also be dice rolls projected on the floor. In the game, the number rolled determines how well a player performs.

“I think the tech side will really astound people. We have some really cool costumes, some good lighting plans,” Murphy said.

The actors will wear a variety of costumes — from everyday high school outfits to fantastical Medieval armorweaponry and head pieces.

Megill shared that, at one point in the show, 11 actors will act as a five-headed dragon that Agnes, the main character, takes on to fight.

The studio theatre is in the round, which means there is seating on all sides of the stage. So, there are no backdrops. And the actors take care of all set changes, moving or rolling the set pieces on and offstage.

Performing in this kind of theater is a new experience for actor Exia AlbisteguiDuBois, who plays Kelly and Kalliope. Kelly is Tilly’s friend, and Kalliope is the D & D character that’s based off Kelly.

AlbisteguiDuBois shared that keeping a constant awareness of being seen from all sides is a challenge, which affects how the actors position themselves.

There’s a lot of pivoting. We’re on a lot of diagonals…to keep everyone visible,” they said.

Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.

Director Heather Megill shared that the actors have been handling the technical challenges of the show well.

“Everyone’s been very open to growing as actors. The process has been really, really great and I’m super proud of them,” she said.

Actor Tristan Murphy agreed rehearsals have been going well, saying, “I feel more prepared with the shows coming up...It’s a secure feeling. So, there’s a lot of good planning that went into this.”

AlbisteguiDuBois said they’d consider the show to be PG-13, and that it’s set half in D & D and half in a real-life setting.

“This show, specifically, was one I was really looking forward to because I’m a big D & D nerd. I love the game,” AlbisteguiDuBois said.

While parts of the game have been changed to fit the show, according to AlbisteguiDuBois, Megill said that “She Kills Monsters” is something fans of D & D and those unfamiliar with the game can enjoy.

“This is a really humorous and heartfelt show, and it’s got something for everyone,” she said.

Free parking will be in lots 1 and 15 on Palomar’s San Marcos campus. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

