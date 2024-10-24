The Student News Site of Palomar College

2024 World Series Preview/Prediction

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series sets up a matchup of baseball’s biggest juggernauts.
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
October 24, 2024
Connor Larson
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic

The 2024 World Series will feature the Yankees and Dodgers, two of baseball’s most historic franchises, facing off in the fall classic.

For the first time since 1981, these two teams will face off in the World Series. With 11 previous matchups dating back to when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, the Yankees Dodgers World Series not only has history but also gives us the battle of East vs. West, New York vs Los Angeles, and MVP vs. MVP.

Dodgers

The Dodgers dominated the Mets in the NLCS, winning in six games vs. a super-hot Mets team that didn’t have enough to get past the mighty Dodgers. The Dodgers now head to their fourth World Series in the past seven years, last winning the championship in 2020.

The Dodgers finished this season with the best record in baseball, winning 98 games. The Dodgers have star players up and down the lineup.

Shohei Ohtani is on his way to his third MVP award after a season in which he became the first player to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. Ohtani in total had 54 homeruns, 130 RBI, 59 stolen bases, .310 average, and a 1.036 ops.

Alongside Ohtani, the Dodgers have former MVPs and World Series champions, such as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The firepower doesn’t stop there. Players like Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Kike Hernandez all have had their clutch moments during the postseason.

Dodgers playoff team stats (Connor Larson)

The Dodger offense can score, and boy, can they score many runs. Averaging 6.36 runs/game through 11 postseason games. The Dodgers have scored over ten runs in four games during the playoffs. This is a dangerous Dodgers lineup, and they will be doing a lot of damage in the World Series.

Questions for the Dodgers arise in the pitching rotation. Their bullpen is good, and this postseason has been a constant, reliable force for the team, posting a 3.16 era during the playoffs.

The starting rotation, however, is shaky. Currently, the Dodgers are using a three-man rotation of Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler. At some point in this series, the Dodgers will have to have a bullpen game, and if the series goes long enough, the Dodgers will have to rely heavily on the bullpen in each game.

Dodgers starting pitchers have only once made it through seven innings this postseason. This team relies on its bullpen so much, and yes, they have been good, but against this Yankees team and the talent in that lineup, the Dodgers could be facing a very tough series on the mound.

Yankees

After a quick five-game series with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, the New York Yankees have found themselves in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Yankees are baseball’s most historic and most-winning franchise in history, having 27 championships.

The Yankees have the best offensive player in baseball, Aaron Judge, who will likely win his second MVP award this year after a dominant season in which he hit .322 average 58 home runs, 144 RBI, and 1.159 ops. Although this postseason Judge has been cold this postseason hitting .161 average with two home runs.

Juan Soto has been very good at the plate, hitting with a .333 average, 1.106 ops, and three home runs. Soto, who the Yankees acquired in the offseason from the Padres, played at an MVP level during the regular season with 41 home runs. Soto won the World Series with the Nationals back in 2019 when Soto was just 19 years old. The media has labeled Soto a future Hall of Famer since he was a rookie.

Yankees playoff team stats (Connor Larson)

Alongside the pair of Judge and Soto, Giancarlo Stanton has been on a tear this postseason with five home runs through nine playoff games. The Yankees have a dangerous lineup that will challenge this Dodgers pitching staff.

The Yankees also have an advantage with their pitching. They have a deep and reliable starting rotation that should continue to give them quality starts. Gerrit Cole, who will start game one of the series, has a 3.31 era this postseason.

Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and possibly Marcus Stroman are all reliable options for the Yankees in this series. Who have provided them with quality innings through this postseason.

The Yankees bullpen has also been better than the Dodgers bullpen this postseason, posting a 2.56 era. Luke Weaver has stepped in as the Yankees go to high leverage situation guy out of the bullpen and has been lights out. Clay Holmes, Tim Hill, and Tommy Kahnle are also good pieces.

Predictions

My pick for the 2024 World Series is the Los Angeles Dodgers winning in seven games vs. the New York Yankees.

This series is pretty evenly matched and could be a coin flip. The Yankees may have the edge with pitching, but the Dodgers lineup is dominant and can score so many runs.

With three future Hall of Fame players at the top of the lineup (Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman) as well as the contributions from Max Muncy, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman, and Kike Hernandez, this Dodgers offense may just be able to outscore the Yankees.

Telescope Staff Picks

Taylor Leonard- Dodgers in six games

Because both teams have had a great season filled with exciting moments that fans won’t want to miss.

Tanner Hayes- Dodgers in six games

Aaron Judge has been lackluster in the playoffs, batting .161 with only two home runs. They need him to step up if they want to win in the final stage, and I don’t think his numbers will improve enough to win the championship. Los Angeles has had key players step up in the postseason, including Yamamoto, Hernandez, and Edman, while the usual contributors like Ohtani and Betts have continued to produce.

Who will win the World Series? Dodgers or Yankees?

Loading...

Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.

