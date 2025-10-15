Intense back-and-forth final quarter ends in a 13-12 loss for men’s water polo

SAN MARCOS — After tying the game with less than a minute remaining, the Comets gave up a go-ahead goal, leading to their first conference loss of the season.

“We’re constantly trying to work together as teammates, and more importantly to become the best versions of ourselves this season,” Head Coach Michael Mulvaney said.

Palomar took control in the first quarter, taking a 4-2 lead. Mikey Montoro (#2) scored three times, while goalkeeper Mitchell Peyton (#1) was brilliant in the cage, allowing two goals on eight attempts by Grossmont’s relentless offense.

Things began to unravel for Palomar in the second quarter. Over a three-minute span, the Comets surrendered four goals without a response and went into halftime down 7-6.

“I think in the first quarter, we had a lot of control, then Grossmont started to score and I think that got to our heads alongside the fact that they won conference last year,” Peyton said. “We were definitely focusing too much on that.”

Things calmed down for both offenses in the third quarter with each team scoring only two goals apiece.

But the fourth quarter can only be described as mayhem. The Comets’ wing players and center attacked the Griffins’ scoring zone tenaciously, but each time Palomar tied the game up Grossmont responded.

Four times the Comets leveled the score, and four times the Griffins took back control. The final lead change came when Grossmont took a 13-12 lead with only 40 seconds remaining in the match.

“The score changes so quickly and there were a lot of nerves going on in that final quarter,” Co-captain Nick Fritz (#12) said. “Being able to relax and focus is really key, or else you’ll lose control of yourself and you’ll lose control of the game.”

Palomar called a time out to regroup and strategize, but on the attempt, Grossmont was able to steal the ball and seal its victory.

The loss was Palomar’s first of the conference series, and the next conference matchup against San Diego Mesa on Oct. 29 will be the last before playoffs begin.

“We can’t get too caught up in what Mesa’s gonna do next, what Mesa’s play is like, because our goal as a team is to surpass all of our own limits,” Peyton said. “We’re trying to be the best JUCO (Junior College) team we can possibly be and that starts with beating ourselves, it’s you versus you.”