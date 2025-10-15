Over 10,000 gathered in Carlsbad for ‘No Kings’ protest

CARLSBAD — Thousands of protesters gathered in Carlsbad on Oct. 18 for the nationwide “No Kings” protest.

Saturday’s protest was one of dozens held nationwide as part of the “No Kings Day” demonstrations. Organized by nokings.org and local volunteer groups, the event aimed to promote democracy and push back against what they view as authoritarian behavior in politics. Multiple rallies took place across North County including San Marcos and Vista.

At 10 a.m., thousands stood along Carlsbad Boulevard chanting, holding and waving signs that expressed their opposition to the Trump administration. Many of the signs had messages such as “San Diego loves immigrants” and “If Kamala were president, we’d be at BRUNCH.” The Carlsbad Police Department were present in multiple areas throughout the streets to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.

Larry Warner, a member of the Oceanside Sanctuary Church was one of the hosts for the “No Kings” rally in Carlsbad.

“We are concerned about democracy, the president is ignoring checks and balances and we are also concerned about ICE,” Warner said.

At one point during the protest, a man on a cycling bike rode past the crowd shouting, “GET A JOB, GET A JOB.” The same biker then “booed” at the crowed of demonstrators. While this encounter happened, the demonstrators remained peaceful and ignored the biker.

Carlsbad wasn’t the only one to host a protest. Downtown San Diego had a big turn out ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 demonstrators. There were over 2,500 events worldwide including countries like Paris and Portugal where thousands of United States citizens also reside, according to The Hill.

“It means people coming together and acting as a community, protecting the most vulnerable people as I would do,” said a man dressed as Jesus.

Under the semi-clear sky and low heat temperature, demonstrators stretched far alongside the cost of Carlsbad with several dressed in inflatable costumes like chicken, dinosaurs, and unicorns. Kids accompanied by parents held poster’s saying “No Kings” and hundreds of cars honked as they drove down Carlsbad Boulevard.

Diane Nygaard was among the protesters waving a sign that read “keep your tiny hands off our Democracy.” Nygaard is the founder of the non-profit, Preserve Calavera. Preserve Calavera’s main focus is to increase natural open spaces, restoration and wildlife protection.

“I’m here because our ancestors, who built this country gave their lives for our democracy and now we are seeing the president of the White House who’s just destroying it. And if we don’t say something, it’s just gonna continue and I’m here to add my voice,” Nygarrd said.