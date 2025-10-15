The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Over 10,000 gathered in Carlsbad for ‘No Kings’ protest

Demonstrators gathered in Carlsbad and nationwide, urging political reform.
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
October 19, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Crowds of people gather around Carlsbad Boulevard and Downtown Carlsbad, protesting against the Trump administration on Oct. 18, 2025, in Carlsbad, Calif.

CARLSBAD — Thousands of protesters gathered in Carlsbad on Oct. 18 for the nationwide “No Kings” protest.

Saturday’s protest was one of dozens held nationwide as part of the “No Kings Day” demonstrations. Organized by nokings.org and local volunteer groups, the event aimed to promote democracy and push back against what they view as authoritarian behavior in politics. Multiple rallies took place across North County including San Marcos and Vista.

At 10 a.m., thousands stood along Carlsbad Boulevard chanting, holding and waving signs that expressed their opposition to the Trump administration. Many of the signs had messages such as “San Diego loves immigrants” and “If Kamala were president, we’d be at BRUNCH.” The Carlsbad Police Department were present in multiple areas throughout the streets to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.

A woman who is standing to the left holds a sign reading "Hitler" with a drawing of him with a red cap that says "Make America Great Again". The lady on the left holds up a sign reading "only butterflies should be monarchs with a drawing of the butterfly in the middle.
Protesters hold signs during the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18 in Carlsbad, Calif. (Griselda Garcia)

Larry Warner, a member of the Oceanside Sanctuary Church was one of the hosts for the “No Kings” rally in Carlsbad.

“We are concerned about democracy, the president is ignoring checks and balances and we are also concerned about ICE,” Warner said.

At one point during the protest, a man on a cycling bike rode past the crowd shouting, “GET A JOB, GET A JOB.” The same biker then “booed” at the crowed of demonstrators. While this encounter happened, the demonstrators remained peaceful and ignored the biker.

Carlsbad wasn’t the only one to host a protest. Downtown San Diego had a big turn out ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 demonstrators. There were over 2,500 events worldwide including countries like Paris and Portugal where thousands of United States citizens also reside, according to The Hill.

“It means people coming together and acting as a community, protecting the most vulnerable people as I would do,” said a man dressed as Jesus.

Under the semi-clear sky and low heat temperature, demonstrators stretched far alongside the cost of Carlsbad with several dressed in inflatable costumes like chicken, dinosaurs, and unicorns. Kids accompanied by parents held poster’s saying “No Kings” and hundreds of cars honked as they drove down Carlsbad Boulevard.

Diane Nygaard was among the protesters waving a sign that read “keep your tiny hands off our Democracy.” Nygaard is the founder of the non-profit, Preserve Calavera. Preserve Calavera’s main focus is to increase natural open spaces, restoration and wildlife protection.

“I’m here because our ancestors, who built this country gave their lives for our democracy and now we are seeing the president of the White House who’s just destroying it. And if we don’t say something, it’s just gonna continue and I’m here to add my voice,” Nygarrd said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Local News
the exterior of the Escondido public library entrance with chain link fencing blocking off entry. Two large signs detailing the closure and timeline are attached to the fencing
Escondido library five months into yearlong stay at mall
Waves crash on the shore at Ocean Beach
Bioluminescence: A Beautiful Warning Sign
Petco Park in San Diego, home of the Padres.
NCTD brings back expanded service for Padres fans
A black and white line art illustration of a rail train on a red background .
More coastal rail service closures in March
From left to right: Solana Beach Mayor and SanDag Board Chair Lesa Heebner, Mayor Pro Tempore and Carlsbad NCTD Board Chair Priya Bhat-Patel, Chief Operations Officer Tom Tulley, Deputy Mayor City of Escondido Joe Garcia, board member, Council Member City of Encinitas Jim O'Hara and his daughter, and U.S. Representative Mike Levin in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new COASTER cars.
COASTER's 30th Anniversary Reveal
Line art of a train on a background of red waves, created in Canva.
NCTD suspends coastal rail service this weekend
More in News
Holly Hamilton-Bleakley sits at a table during the Palomar College Governing Board meeting, listening as trustees discuss Board Policy 3000 in San Marcos, Calif.
Inside the October Governing Board Meeting
Jaqueline Kaiser expresses her thoughts on the removal of BP 3000 at the governing board meeting on Oct. 14.
Palomar board removes anti-racism policy after heated debate
A Palomar College Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) sweatshirt hangs on display on Oct. 9, 2025 at the Palomar College Bookstore in San Marcos.
Hispanic-Serving Institution funding cuts place Palomar programs at risk
Two men stand near the library wearing shirts that say "Classified, proud, union, strong."
PERB filings clarify both sides on the COLA dispute
Armand King, in a flowered shirt holds up his book "Walk With Me Impact" to the people in the audience listening to his talk about human trafficking in the Student Union Building on Oct, 7 2025.
ASG hosts Comet Hour on human trafficking awareness
Students interact with various college booths at the college fair event on October 7, 2025, at the Palomar Student Union lawn.
Transfer Center Hosts College Fair for Palomar Students
About the Contributors
Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a News Editor & Social Media Manager for The Telescope. She was an arts & Entertainment Editor at Mission Hills High School and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has a YouTube channel and loves to color.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal