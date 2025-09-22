Who’s Hot: The NFL Teams Dominating Early This Season

With each new football season you have new stories, and if you’re not already invested in the sport it can feel very overwhelming to get into it. Let this serve as a quick recap to catch you up on what you need to know for this season.

1. The Indianapolis Colts’ shocking dominance

The Colts have been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season.

During the offseason, the Colts signed notable free agent quarterback Daniel Jones, whose previous tenure at the New York Giants left many underwhelmed. He immediately entered a competition with previous Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has had his own struggles, to determine who would lead the Colts during the new season.

Jones won and quickly defied the Colts’ mediocre expectations by leading the team to a 3-0 record, featuring a notable win over the Denver Broncos, a team expected to be a powerhouse. While heavily aided with a dominant rushing attack courtesy of Jonathan Taylor, Jones has proven to be an effective and efficient player within this offense, generating consistent points and not turning the ball over a single time yet this season.

This week they play against the Los Angeles Rams in what will be a true test of Jones’ and the Colts’ abilities.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t choking

The Chargers have a long history of failing under pressure, so much to the point that the term has been deemed “Chargering.” The team has entered its second year under the tutelage of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, a man with a legendary reputation for putting teams back on track. Under his watch, the San Francisco 49ers made it to the Super Bowl in his second year, and the Michigan Wolverines won the College Football National Championship in his first year at the program.

Last season the Chargers made it into the playoffs, living up to Harbaugh’s reputation, but lost to the Texans 32-12. This season the Chargers are 3-0, with wins over tough rivals: the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. In these games, quarterback Justin Herbert has demonstrated a better understanding of Harbaugh’s offense, leading to two clutch victories.

This week the Chargers play the New York Giants in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s debut, and the Chargers should win this game decisively unless the “Chargering” returns.

3. The Detroit Lions stay strong

The Detroit Lions were a powerhouse last season, boasting the highest-scoring offense and a formidable defense, but they disappointed in the postseason, losing to the Washington Commanders.

During the offseason, the Lions lost key defensive and offensive coordinators, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson respectively, as they went to coach other teams, leading to the idea that the team would take a step back this year.

Initially, this seemed the case as the Lions had a rough 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, however in the team’s last two games it seems the Lions are back to its winning ways. The Lions’ offense has put up 52 and 38 points in the last two games indicating the initial loss was due to a great Packers’ defense rather than a regression of its coaching staff.

This week the Lions will be tested again in a game against the Cleveland Browns’ top-two ranked NFL defense.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers excel under pressure

The Buccaneers have won three straight games off of three straight game-winning drives in the last minute of each fourth quarter.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has led the scrappy team to an undefeated record despite the fact that many key players like wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs are injured. While the wins have not been against top-tier teams, the efficiency of the offense in do-or-die moments is striking.

This week the Buccaneers face a much more difficult opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles, and it will surely expose whether or not the team has the means to win against stronger teams.