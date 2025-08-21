The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comet Commentary: Going up or down?

Aging elevators pose a risk to student safety
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
August 21, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Students often patiently wait for these elevators to open, or they decide to use the stairs to get to the upper levels of the Natural Science building. It makes it faster to take the stairs to get to class.

As I waited in line with my friends and another group of students, I noticed that the elevator took a while to reach the lower level of the Multi-Disciplinary (MD) building.

After a lengthy wait, the elevator doors finally opened and we stepped into a cramped space that could barely fit five students. As it went up, the elevator emitted clanking, rattling, and grating noises.

To ease the tension, we all joked about the elevator malfunctioning

Deep down, we feared that something might happen during our ride. The doors opened, and I felt a sense of relief.

The ride made me think about the slow elevator in the Natural Science (NS) building, making it faster to use the stairs to get to the third floor.

It also made me analyze how this elevator and others around campus can fail or be unhelpful to students, especially those with disabilities.

Slow elevators can cause students to be late, leading them to miss out on the information given at the beginning of class. The alternative would be to take the stairs, but what about the students who cannot use the stairs?

Students without disabilities can take the stairs to class, but without reliable elevators, those who can’t do so might miss valuable class time due to slow elevators.

Elevators are a vital resource for students with disabilities, so having an unreliable or unsafe elevator can affect their academic performance. Without elevators, students cannot get to class at all.

Twenty-one percent of undergraduates and 11% of post-baccalaureate students reported having a disability, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That’s a significant number of students who likely depend on elevators to get to their upper-floor classes.

If the elevator breaks down, one option might be to have disabled students complete their work online, but this still reduces their learning experience.

It is essential to recognize that in-person classes are helpful for any student who cannot learn through online courses. An undergraduate survey revealed that 67% of students struggle with remote learning.

Students who need the elevator cannot be pushed aside and left wondering how they will get to class. Speed concerns aside, the college must ensure every elevator is regularly inspected and safe.

The elevator from the MD building was last inspected in November 2024, but it still sounds unsafe to use. The previous inspection for the elevator in the NS building was in August 2023, and the permit expired in August 2024.

This permit is for the elevator in the Natural Science building. It states that the last inspection was on August 2, 2023, and the expiration date is August 2, 2024. (Griselda Garcia)

This raises serious concerns about whether campus elevators are inspected often enough to ensure safety.

Any device that carries people needs regular inspections, especially when a small failure can have serious consequences.

Equipment like this must be kept in good working order so that students can have safe, reliable transportation to classes that are not on the lower level of a building.

The elevators in these buildings are slow, which can cause delays. Students with disabilities or those who can’t take the stairs deserve reliable transportation. By law, all students deserve a safe and well-managed elevator.

Students should contact Palomar’s governing board to demand regular elevator inspections. Every student deserves a safe and accessible campus.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Opinions
Online classes have their benefits... and their pitfalls. Made with Canva
Comet Commentary: In-person learning still matters
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
The old library could be the key to building stronger community on campus.
Comet Commentary: Palomar's old library could revive student life
The performance lab is where Concert Hour takes place each week. The Palomar Performing Arts Department has brought in locally known acts including Justine Dawn Tiu, Michael Munson and Alyze Dreiling, just to name a few.
Comet Commentary: Palomar’s Concert Hours Need a Remix
Connor Larson in an interview with softball coaches Lacey Craft and Mark Eldridge
Comet Commentary: Media Studies, a house divided
A laptop displaying 7:59 AM sits on a quiet desk, moments before an 8 AM class begins. A reminder of the early start that disrupts student’s sleep, focus, and overall performance.
Comet Commentary: Rise, shine, and regret
More in Opinion
Battery energy storage system could bring fire hazard to Palomar
Battery energy storage system could bring fire hazard to Palomar
The Telescope student newsroom on Palomar's San Marcos campus.
UCSD without The Guardian is a campus without a voice
A photo of a seagull flying above the Oceanside Pier on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Seagulls can mistake trash for food, which is harmful to them.
Five Fun Activities to Celebrate Earth Day
Five Must-Watch Palomar Athletes graphic created with Canva.
Five standout Palomar athletes you should be watching
The Telescope Staff settles into their table at the JACC awards.
Fired up and burned out
Students standing outside of the Natural Science (NS) building, located at the San Macros campus.
Five hidden gems at Palomar
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal