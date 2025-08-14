The Student News Site of Palomar College

Comet Commentary: In-person learning still matters

Online freedom has its perks, but real engagement happens in the classroom.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
August 14, 2025
Online classes have their benefits… and their pitfalls. Made with Canva

Everyone has different learning styles, whether in person or online, and we all have different ways that work for us to process information.

At the beginning of my college career, online classes seemed like they would give me more freedom or the ability to do whatever I wanted without certain schedules. But, as I continue to take college courses, I have leaned more towards in-person learning environments.

COVID-19 changed the way we look at school today by using more technology components, and made those tools more common in today’s learning. Though it was initially a challenge to do school online, more and more students prefered it.

Over four million students took online classes exclusively, which was up 13% from pre-pandemic in 2019, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). In the fall of 2021, 9.4 million students, or 61%, took at least one online class, which was up from 2019 by 25%.

Online classes have seen a ton of popularity recently, because of how much free time students get, allowing students to make their schedule on a week-to-week basis.

But there are many downsides to online learning, too.

Out of 336 students, most of them preferred in-person teaching, mainly due to the classroom teachings involving higher engagement than being online, according to a study by PubMed Central (PMC) in 2022.

Online classes encourage bad habits, such as procrastination, laziness, and less interaction with the class, proving that in-person classes help with better concentration and human engagement. 110 people, or 70%, voted that they do feel lazy or unmotivated, according to the National Library of Medicine

“In-person events allow for more spontaneous and natural conversation. Body language, tone, and other factors enable more natural conversation and make interactions more meaningful and memorable,” according to Forbes.

The practice of networking is a perfect example of how important in-person classes can be in achieving future success. The ability to talk and engage in person can make a difference in your future decisions.

Networking isn’t always about what you have to say, but also how you can present yourself, and in-person classes can help students understand body language and social cues. According to Dr. Ivan Misner, eye contact, arm movement, stance, and facial expressions are very important when networking.

Body language is a huge part of starting your career, and learning these techniques and engaging in school will better impact your future.

In-person school has so many more advantages than online school does, with more interactions and communications. Online classes were something I did when I first started at Palomar, but over the last few semesters, I’ve transitioned to more in-person. I found myself procrastinating more and waiting until the last minute in online classes.

I believe students should start thinking about their plans, which would include talking to advisors and professors, and signing up early for in-person classes to secure a spot.

