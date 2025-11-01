The Student News Site of Palomar College

Palomar football secures 35-28 victory over Mt San Jacinto to end the season

After months of tough losses, the Palomar Comets close the season with their first home-game win against the Mt San Jacinto Eagles on Nov. 8.
Leah Ertel, Staff Writer
November 12, 2025
Evan Odom
Palomar College defensive back Lucas Valencia (#5) celebrating with his teammates after his second interception of the night against Mt. San Jacinto College on Nov. 8 2025.

SAN MARCOS – The Comets concluded their final game with smiles and a successful season-ending win. After a rough run, they ended on a high note, securing their first home win in the final game of the season.

This team faced countless hardships and disappointments, yet the players’ determination to improve and their passion for this beloved sport drove them to a satisfactory end.

Palomar College running back Logan Cella (#28) pushes through Mt. San Jacinto College defenders early in the first quarter on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College running back Logan Cella (#28) pushes through Mt. San Jacinto College defenders early in the first quarter on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

“They are very resilient,” Head Coach Joe Early said. “They don’t quit.”

The Comets started off strong with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jakob Harris (#10) to Furious Hoskins (#1) just 14 seconds into the game.

On the Comets’ next possession, Vincent Landry IV (#8) scored on an 18-yard reception, bumping their lead up to 14-0.

The first quarter ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Chris Baush (#21), putting the Comets well ahead with a score of 21-0.

At the start of the second quarter, the Eagles converted on a fake punt that set them up for their first score of the game. They quickly followed up with another touchdown to cut into Palomar’s lead, bringing the score to 21-14.

The Comets’ offense was a powerhouse in the first quarter, but was almost silenced in the second until Landry IV corralled a 48-yard touchdown pass from Harris, his second of the half. Lucas Valencia (#5) then proceeded to halt the Eagles’ newfound momentum with an interception right before halftime.

Palomar College wide receiver Vincent Landry IV (#8) is catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Mt. San Jacinto College defensive back Julian Santoyo (#24) on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College wide receiver Vincent Landry IV (#8) is catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Mt. San Jacinto College defensive back Julian Santoyo (#24) on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

“That mental growth is what helped us keep together as a team and not turn against each other when times were tough,” Valencia said.

“The defense gave what the Quarterbacks look for — two high safeties, and the o-line, they held up and did their part. All I had to do was my part,” Landry IV stated.

Both teams came out in the third quarter with one thing on their minds — win. Haunted by penalties, the Eagles’ comeback hopes looked bleak until they scored a touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter to bring the score to 28-21.

With the teams’ scores separated by only one touchdown, it was anyone’s game as the final quarter commenced.

Harris threw a late interception in the endzone, only for Valencia to return the favor on the Eagles’ following possession. This set up the Comets for their last touchdown, a 19-yard trick-play run by Michael Perry-Mack (#6) that turned out to be the deciding factor in the game.

Palomar College linebacker Matty Malepeai (#50) and defensive back Isaiah Strong (#4) confronting Mt. San Jacinto College running back William Ford (#20) on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College linebacker Matty Malepeai (#50) and defensive back Isaiah Strong (#4) confronting Mt. San Jacinto College running back William Ford (#20) on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Johnson (#88) scored the final touchdown of the night on a 22-yard pass with five minutes remaining, but the Comets ran out the clock to win by a final score of 35-28.

“They won their last two games, and they didn’t quit when a lot of teams would,” Coach Early said.

Quarterback Harris, in his Sophomore season at Palomar, not only takes the memory of the win, but the bonds the team made with one another into his future.

“The brotherhood that we had is something I will definitely remember for the rest of my life,” Harris said.

Palomar College defensive back Bubba Garcia (#13) returns a kickoff in the second quarter against Mt San Jacinto College on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College defensive back Bubba Garcia (#13) returns a kickoff in the second quarter against Mt San Jacinto College on Nov. 8 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)
About the Contributor
Leah Ertel
Leah Ertel, Staff Writer
Leah Ertel is a sophomore attending her first year at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. When she is not busy writing articles, she enjoys the outdoors, being crafty, and spending time with friends and family.
