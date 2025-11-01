The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Women’s soccer suffers narrow 1-0 loss to rival MiraCosta

Comets concede defeat to the Spartans, losing their final home game despite a valiant comeback effort.
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
November 11, 2025
Evan Odom
Palomar forward Lizzy Cook (#25) gets physical with MiraCosta midfielder Adile Oceguera (#11) as both players attack for the soccer ball near midfield on Nov. 7, 2025 at Minkoff Field.

SAN MARCOS — An early goal by MiraCosta proved decisive on Nov. 7, finalizing the game’s results despite the Comets’ persistent attempts at scoring.

MiraCosta began the game on a fiery high note, with forward Kristal Hernandez (#6) scoring in the fifth minute. This was the first and only goal of the game, despite fierce attempts from both sides.

“It’s been a common theme for us, unfortunately, giving up an early goal,” Head Coach Gregg Cacioppo said. “We’re young, I think we have 20 freshmen on the team. So that’ll come with some experience of them coming in and feeling the game a little bit earlier. We couldn’t get our feet underneath us yet.”

Following the half-time break, the Comets returned to the field with renewed vigor, but MiraCosta responded with the same intensity, locking both teams in an unrelenting stalemate.

Palomar player in black races alongside a MiraCosta player in white to get possession of the soccer ball near MiraCosta's goal.
Palomar College forward Sophia Frederick (#12) battles for ball possession with MiraCosta defender Brooklyn Fritz (#5) near MiraCosta’s goal on Nov. 7, 2025 at Minkoff Field. (Evan Odom)

Despite having trouble scoring, Palomar maintained a strong defense throughout the game.

In the 53rd minute, Palomar goalkeeper Aida Lopez-Nunez (#99) prevented MiraCosta from scoring another point.

But just minutes later, Lopez-Nunez took a significant blow to the head while defending the goalpost and was subsequently subbed out with Gianna Belasco (#1). Belasco carried on with a strong performance, helping the Comets hold their ground and keep comeback hopes alive.

As time began to run out, Palomar assumed a fierce offense, trying desperately to score. With only ten minutes left, they came close. The Comets nearly scored, and despite recovering a close shot, their next attempt was blocked again by the Spartans’ defense right in front of the goal.

Although their efforts proved futile, the Comets demonstrated their ability to hold their own against intense competition.

“I think we had a game plan to kind of switch the point of attack and I think we managed to do that quite a bit today, catching them in some vulnerable moments like in the defensive third,” Cacioppo said.

Palomar soccer player in black is about to kick the soccer ball with her right foot toward the opposing team's goal box during the second half of the game.
Palomar College forward Lizzy Cook (#25) attempts to make a cross pass towards the goal box to avoid an incoming slide tackle from MiraCosta’s defender while down 1-0 in the second half on Nov. 7, 2025 at Minkoff Field. (Evan Odom)

Overall, the Comets have had a very successful season with a 11-3-5 (Win-Loss-Draw) record. This is a significant improvement from last season’s performance, in which they finished with a 8-11-1 record.

“We had some big goals at the start of the season. Winning league was not one of them, it was making playoffs. And, ultimately, we’ve just done what we’ve needed to do to position ourselves to have a chance to win League. [The loss] hurts a little bit more today than normal, but, ultimately, it’s just one game at a time,” Cacioppo said.

This was the last home game for women’s soccer. The Comets will return to the field on Tuesday, Nov. 11 against San Diego City. With a win, Palomar could rank as high as second in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference, depending on the outcomes of San Diego Miramar’s and MiraCosta’s final matches.

“We’ll go home, we’ll regroup, we’ll eat some dinner tonight, and feel better and be ready to go on Tuesday,” Cacioppo said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Palomar College defensive back Lucas Valencia (#5) celebrating with his teammates after his second interception of the night against Mt. San Jacinto College on Nov. 8 2025.
Palomar football secures 35-28 victory over Mt San Jacinto to end the season
(From left to right) Palomar College outside hitter Charlie McLaughlin (#14), middle blocker Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6) and outside hitter Reese Maffit (#9) celebrate after scoring against Miramar College on Nov. 5 2025 at the Palomar College Dome.
Gallery | Women's Volleyball loses to Miramar College
Palomar College guard Ivori Seals drives past Irvine Valley College forward Gianna DeForest (#32) during the third quarter on Nov. 1, 2025, at The Dome.
Gallery | Women's basketball falls to Irvine Valley College in home opener
Palomar College wide reciever Micah Johnson (#81) runs against Saddleback College defensive back Noah Luginbill (#16) on Oct 25 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Gallery | Palomar football drops to 1-7 with loss to Saddleback
Palomar College forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles away from Imperial Valley College centerfielder's Justin Garcia (#15) and Angel Sandoval (#11) early in the first half on Oct. 21 2025 at Minkoff Field.
Six goals propel Comets' soccer to sixth conference win
Palomar volleyball players in red celebrate with a high five and applause in the middle of the court.
Massive comeback sparks three-set sweep for Palomar volleyball
About the Contributor
Svara Jayasinghe
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
Svara Jayasinghe is a student at Palomar who is interested in majoring in Political Science. She hopes to eventually go to law school and become a civil rights lawyer. In her free time, Svara enjoys reading, baking, and listening to music. 
Donate to The Telescope
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal