Women’s soccer suffers narrow 1-0 loss to rival MiraCosta

SAN MARCOS — An early goal by MiraCosta proved decisive on Nov. 7, finalizing the game’s results despite the Comets’ persistent attempts at scoring.

MiraCosta began the game on a fiery high note, with forward Kristal Hernandez (#6) scoring in the fifth minute. This was the first and only goal of the game, despite fierce attempts from both sides.

“It’s been a common theme for us, unfortunately, giving up an early goal,” Head Coach Gregg Cacioppo said. “We’re young, I think we have 20 freshmen on the team. So that’ll come with some experience of them coming in and feeling the game a little bit earlier. We couldn’t get our feet underneath us yet.”

Following the half-time break, the Comets returned to the field with renewed vigor, but MiraCosta responded with the same intensity, locking both teams in an unrelenting stalemate.

Despite having trouble scoring, Palomar maintained a strong defense throughout the game.

In the 53rd minute, Palomar goalkeeper Aida Lopez-Nunez (#99) prevented MiraCosta from scoring another point.

But just minutes later, Lopez-Nunez took a significant blow to the head while defending the goalpost and was subsequently subbed out with Gianna Belasco (#1). Belasco carried on with a strong performance, helping the Comets hold their ground and keep comeback hopes alive.

As time began to run out, Palomar assumed a fierce offense, trying desperately to score. With only ten minutes left, they came close. The Comets nearly scored, and despite recovering a close shot, their next attempt was blocked again by the Spartans’ defense right in front of the goal.

Although their efforts proved futile, the Comets demonstrated their ability to hold their own against intense competition.

“I think we had a game plan to kind of switch the point of attack and I think we managed to do that quite a bit today, catching them in some vulnerable moments like in the defensive third,” Cacioppo said.

Overall, the Comets have had a very successful season with a 11-3-5 (Win-Loss-Draw) record. This is a significant improvement from last season’s performance, in which they finished with a 8-11-1 record.

“We had some big goals at the start of the season. Winning league was not one of them, it was making playoffs. And, ultimately, we’ve just done what we’ve needed to do to position ourselves to have a chance to win League. [The loss] hurts a little bit more today than normal, but, ultimately, it’s just one game at a time,” Cacioppo said.

This was the last home game for women’s soccer. The Comets will return to the field on Tuesday, Nov. 11 against San Diego City. With a win, Palomar could rank as high as second in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference, depending on the outcomes of San Diego Miramar’s and MiraCosta’s final matches.

“We’ll go home, we’ll regroup, we’ll eat some dinner tonight, and feel better and be ready to go on Tuesday,” Cacioppo said.