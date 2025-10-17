The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Six goals propel Comets’ soccer to sixth conference win

Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
October 23, 2025
Evan Odom
Palomar College forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles away from Imperial Valley College centerfielder's Justin Garcia (#15) and Angel Sandoval (#11) early in the first half on Oct. 21 2025 at Minkoff Field.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar continued its fight to retain the top position in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC), securing a 6-1-1 record with its 6-2 rout of the Imperial Valley Desert Warriors on Oct. 21.

Palomar College forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles away from Imperial Valley College centerfielder's Justin Garcia (#15) and Angel Sandoval (#11) early in the first half on Oct. 21, 2025 at Minkoff Field. (Evan Odom)

The Comets started off on the back foot after the Desert Warriors struck first in the 22nd minute — an all-too familiar position, as their past three wins came after going down by at least one goal.

Three minutes later Jakub Kozlowski (#9) was fouled and bent a direct kick around Imperial Valley’s wall to tie the game. The Comets took a 2-1 lead soon after when Felix Hamm (#10) blasted a shot from the top of the goal box.

Ismael Zavala (#7) scored the third unanswered goal for Palomar after he was tripped from behind in the penalty area. With confidence, Zavala launched his penalty kick into the top left of the goal.

Palomar College forward Ismael Zavala (#7) is sitting across from Imperial Valley College goalkeeper Antonio Cruz (#12) and centerfielder Mizael Rocha (#19) after clashing late in the first half on Oct. 21, 2025 at Minkoff Field.

“I was a little nervous, honestly, but I knew I had to stay composed,” Zavala said. “As soon as that whistle blew, I made sure to stay calm, take deep breaths, and just put it away.”

Before the first half ended, Palomar’s defense got separated in the penalty area and surrendered a wide-open goal — the final opportunity Imperial Valley was allowed as the Comets’ back half became impenetrable in the second half.

“At halftime, we had a big announcement from coach and some players that it’s unacceptable to give up so many goals, so we tried to keep it really clean in the back,” Jonatan Maelicke (#23) said.

Palomar College forward Ismael Zavala (#7) is kicking the ball against Imperial Valley College as back Jonatan Maelicke (#23) covers behind on Oct. 21, 2025 at Minkoff Field. (Evan Odom)

Palomar’s offense continued to penetrate, however, and Kozlowski increased Palomar’s lead to 4-2 with a double-assist from Hamm and Dylan Bissember (#24) amid a chaotic goal box.

Despite a two-goal advantage, the Comets’ pace did not wane until the final whistle.

Nikola Ilic (#19) subbed in at the 82nd minute and immediately made his presence known, scoring twice from midrange before the end. In less than 10 minutes of play, Ilic tied Kozlowski for most goals in the game.

“I wasn’t thinking about scoring goals, I was just keeping the momentum, trying to get inside, and as coach says, fresh legs can make a change,” Ilic said. “My goals, I want to congratulate Jo-Jo [Maelicke] here and the other to Dylan [Bissember] for the assists. It was pure team effort.”

The Palomar College Men's soccer team taking a moment together before facing Imperial Valley College on Oct. 21, 2025 at Minkoff Field. (Evan Odom)

The Comets hadn’t scored less than three goals since conference play began, but they were shut out by Cuyamaca 3-0 on Oct. 17. They showed resilience and determination following the loss and surpassed their single-game scoring record in the 6-2 victory over Imperial Valley.

The Comets are in a three-way gridlock with Cuyamaca and MiraCosta atop the PCAC standings; each remaining game will be crucial in determining the conference champion. Their next test will be against Southwestern at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Palomar College.

“You always gotta fight and be ready to play hard whether you are down or not, but there is a lot to be said about the quality of a team that can come back, stay together as a team, and just fight,” Maelicke said.

About the Contributor
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
