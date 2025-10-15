The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Fall-ball scrimmage displays what’s to come for Palomar baseball

Palomar dominated Saddleback College 21-7 in a preseason matchup.
Tanner Hayes, Griselda Garcia, and Lexi Thurman
October 17, 2025

SAN MARCOS – Four-time defending conference champion Palomar College hosted a non-traditional game against the Saddleback Bobcats on Oct. 16 at Bob Vetter Field.

While the game didn’t affect season statistics, the Comets gave us a glimpse of the future season in the 21-7 victory.

With the World Series on the horizon – and no team remaining in the playoffs worth watching, thanks Padres – it only seemed right that the Comets’ baseball team took to the field.

This no-stakes matchup allowed the players to go all out in a pseudo-tryout for the upcoming season. It also gave us at The Telescope a chance to preview the fresh faces and the returning talent on the team.

Sophomores TK Madera (#33) and Justin Tucker (#4) strutted their second-year skillset, while newcomers like pitcher Nate Moloney (#32) exhibited excellence on the mound in the 21-7 win.

Here’s a preview of the 2026 Comets’ baseball team.

 

