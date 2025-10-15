The Student News Site of Palomar College

Gallery | Palomar Concert Band’s first performance of the school year

The Landscapes and Soundscapes concert will take place on Friday, Oct. 17.
Lexi Thurman and Paisley Kinnon
October 17, 2025

The Palomar Comet Concert Band will perform Landscapes and Soundscapes on Friday, Oct. 17 in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. This concert will be their first of the school year, with the next taking place in December.

Their next four performances will be a series that takes audiences on a journey through various continents, allowing them to discover music from all over the world. Collecting your “visa stamp” at all three of the upcoming performances will reward attendees with free admission to the final Comet Concert Band concert taking place on Friday, May 8, 2026.

