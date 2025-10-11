The Student News Site of Palomar College

Annual “Dig Pink” women’s volleyball game returns to Palomar on Oct. 17

Comets kick off the second half of the season with cancer-awareness game.
Layla Coyle, Staff Writer
October 16, 2025
Palomar Athletics
“Dig Pink” event graphic for Palomar women’s volleyball match against Imperial Valley on Oct. 17 at Palomar College, courtesy of Palomar Athletics.

SAN MARCOS — The annual “Dig Pink” fundraiser created by the Side-Out Foundation will be held during the next Comet women’s volleyball match against Imperial Valley. The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. with the first serve of the match at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Dome.

The Side-Out Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to metastatic breast cancer research and awareness.

In volleyball, side-out means regaining control of the ball. “Dig Pink” is a program within the Side-Out Foundation that raises money and awareness to create an impact on future research and patient treatment, giving control back to those affected by the disease.

“With young women in the program, we like to bring attention to a serious issue that affects women,” Palomar women’s volleyball coach Karl Seiler said. “Our athletes realize the implications this condition may have for them, and it is important to keep it fresh in everyone’s minds to take care of themselves and for early detection.”

Before the game, the Comet volleyball players will be selling baked goods, with all of the proceeds going to the Side-Out Foundation. The players will wear pink during the fundraiser to promote awareness of metastatic breast cancer and to support those impacted by it.

Following the fundraiser, Palomar will take on Imperial Valley to begin the second half of conference play. Having already won against the Desert Warriors by a score of 3-1 on Sept. 17, the Comets would sweep the season series with a victory on Oct. 17.

“The team is really excited for the second half of the conference. We are looking to try and knock off a few of the teams in front of us on our way to the playoffs. We will need to start that run on Friday with Imperial Valley,” Seiler said.

For more information on the game, visit the Palomar athletics website and to learn more about “Dig Pink” and the Side-Out Foundation follow the link to their webpage.

