The Telescope
Women’s soccer breaks three-game winless streak, defeats San Diego City 5-1

Five Comets score in a decisive win over the Knights.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
October 12, 2025
Tanner Hayes
Naomi Allen (#24) sprints down the sidelines with the soccer ball towards the opposing goal during the first half of the match against SD City on Oct. 10, 2025 at Minkoff Field at Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS — The Comets defeated the Knights 5-1 on Oct. 10, finishing the first half of the season on a high note. For the second half, Palomar will replay each Pacific Coast Athletic Conference team before playoffs begin.

In the team’s previous three matches, Palomar walked away with two ties and a loss. Against the Knights, five different Comets scored to end the winless streak.

“It honestly is amazing, because obviously we were down about tying MiraCosta which we should have won,” Lizzy Cook (#25) said. “All the players showing out today just shows that we could be the best team in the conference.”

Palomar jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when the offense crowded City’s goal box and Comet captain Naomi Allen (#24) finished with a left-footed shot to the back of the net.

A Palomar player in a black and red uniform kicks a ball with her right foot from the penalty kick area on a soccer field.
Nataly Cisneros (#3) shoots a penalty kick in the first half of the women’s soccer game against SD City on Oct. 10, 2025 at Minkoff Field at Palomar College. Cisneros’ PK goal put the Comets up by a score of 2-0. (Tanner Hayes)

It was 2-0 in the 34th minute after Nataly Cisneros (#3) converted a penalty kick. Minutes later, Mia Magana (#17) headed in a corner kick from Allen to make it 3-0.

“It feels so good. I feel like we’re getting back into our original momentum,” Allen said. “We’re working so hard and I feel like it’s paying off, and that hard work turned into a lot of goals in today’s win.”

However, City turned things around by scoring its first goal just before the end of the first half. Palomar dominated first-half possession, but momentum ended in City’s favor heading into halftime.

A Palomar player in black and red has her right leg back as she prepares to kick a soccer ball during a corner kick.
Naomi Allen (#24) winds up to take a corner kick during the second half of the match against SD City on Oct. 10, 2025 at Minkoff Field at Palomar College. (Tanner Hayes)

In the second half, Palomar kept pressing, but City tightened defensively and locked down the penalty area. The Comets adjusted by taking more shots from further out.

The strategy paid off in the 63rd minute when Cook rocketed a ball from well outside the box into the upper-left-corner of the goal. Cisilya Martinez (#7) followed suit in the final five minutes of the match, kicking a long shot that soared over the opposing goalkeeper’s outstretched hands into the net.

“I feel like I was working all game to get a goal, and I’m just glad I finally got one. When it just floated in I felt instant relief after fighting all game,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s goal was the last in the match and the Comets ran out the clock for a 5-1 victory. The Comets will take their 4-1-3 (Win-Loss-Draw) conference record on the road to face San Diego Mesa on Oct. 14 and Imperial Valley on Oct. 17.

A Palomar soccer player in a yellow uniform sprawls out on the ground with the ball wrapped in her arms after saving the shot from the opposing team.
Palomar Goalkeeper Aida Lopez-Nunez (#99) grasps the soccer ball after diving to save a shot on goal during the second half of the match against SD City on Oct. 10, 2025 at Minkoff Field at Palomar College. (Tanner Hayes)

“It was a big win today, and we have some big games coming up, but our focus is one game at a time,” Head Coach Gregg Cacioppo said. “It’s easy to look ahead at some of the tougher opponents, but that goes against our us versus us mentality, so right now all focus is on Mesa.”

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
