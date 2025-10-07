Women’s soccer breaks three-game winless streak, defeats San Diego City 5-1

SAN MARCOS — The Comets defeated the Knights 5-1 on Oct. 10, finishing the first half of the season on a high note. For the second half, Palomar will replay each Pacific Coast Athletic Conference team before playoffs begin.

In the team’s previous three matches, Palomar walked away with two ties and a loss. Against the Knights, five different Comets scored to end the winless streak.

“It honestly is amazing, because obviously we were down about tying MiraCosta which we should have won,” Lizzy Cook (#25) said. “All the players showing out today just shows that we could be the best team in the conference.”

Palomar jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when the offense crowded City’s goal box and Comet captain Naomi Allen (#24) finished with a left-footed shot to the back of the net.

It was 2-0 in the 34th minute after Nataly Cisneros (#3) converted a penalty kick. Minutes later, Mia Magana (#17) headed in a corner kick from Allen to make it 3-0.

“It feels so good. I feel like we’re getting back into our original momentum,” Allen said. “We’re working so hard and I feel like it’s paying off, and that hard work turned into a lot of goals in today’s win.”

However, City turned things around by scoring its first goal just before the end of the first half. Palomar dominated first-half possession, but momentum ended in City’s favor heading into halftime.

In the second half, Palomar kept pressing, but City tightened defensively and locked down the penalty area. The Comets adjusted by taking more shots from further out.

The strategy paid off in the 63rd minute when Cook rocketed a ball from well outside the box into the upper-left-corner of the goal. Cisilya Martinez (#7) followed suit in the final five minutes of the match, kicking a long shot that soared over the opposing goalkeeper’s outstretched hands into the net.

“I feel like I was working all game to get a goal, and I’m just glad I finally got one. When it just floated in I felt instant relief after fighting all game,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s goal was the last in the match and the Comets ran out the clock for a 5-1 victory. The Comets will take their 4-1-3 (Win-Loss-Draw) conference record on the road to face San Diego Mesa on Oct. 14 and Imperial Valley on Oct. 17.

“It was a big win today, and we have some big games coming up, but our focus is one game at a time,” Head Coach Gregg Cacioppo said. “It’s easy to look ahead at some of the tougher opponents, but that goes against our us versus us mentality, so right now all focus is on Mesa.”