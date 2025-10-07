The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Star running back returns to the football field in 38-24 loss

Comets’ fourth-quarter comeback is foiled by a long touchdown and an interception by the Southwestern Jaguars.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
October 10, 2025
Paisley Kinnon
Palomar’s Vincent Landry IV (#8) runs the ball after a handoff during the third quarter on Oct. 9, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar running back Chris Bausch (#21) made his first start after a three-week recovery in the 38-24 loss to Southwestern on Oct. 9. Bausch finished with more than 110 total yards and scored two touchdowns in the game.

Before suffering a high-ankle sprain, Bausch had 245 total rushing yards in two starts and scored Palomar’s only rushing touchdown in the first three games of the season.

“He really gives us a lift in the run game,” Head Coach Joe Early said. “We missed him for three games, but it’s always good to get a player of his caliber back.”

A football player in a red jersey and grey shorts is getting ready to throw the ball while his teammate behind him blocks an opposing player in a white jersey and black shorts.
Palomar’s Jakob Harris (#10) looks upfield for an open player while teammate Chance Aano (#68) blocks Southwestern’s Carson Curtis (#40) from tackling Harris during the first quarter on Oct. 9, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Paisley Kinnon)

Bausch’s two second-quarter touchdowns came after Southwestern opened with a 14-0 lead. His first was on a 1-yard rush, but Southwestern responded on the next drive with its third touchdown of the game.

Palomar then marched 80 yards down field before quarterback Jakob Harris (#10) connected with Bausch for a five-yard touchdown just before halftime, cutting the deficit to 21-14.

“I knew I was going to be in open space when Jakob threw me the ball, and once I saw the angle I knew it was an easy touchdown,” Bausch said. “I’ve missed the last couple of games and it’s been fueling a fire in me, just wanting to get back out there with the team.”

A football player wearing a red jersey with grey shorts is punting the ball on the field.
Palomar’s Carson Beard (#45) punts the ball upfield during the first quarter on Oct. 9, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Paisley Kinnon)

Southwestern scored first in the second half, extending its lead to 14 points again. With time running out, the Comets switched to a pass-heavy offense to maximize the chance for a comeback.

Palomar pulled within one touchdown on a six-yard run from Giovanni Harte (#22). The drive took less than three minutes, highlighted by three-straight passes to wide receiver Furious Hoskins (#1) that propelled Palomar more than 50 yards to the six-yard line before the Harte touchdown.

Hoskins finished the game with six receptions for 84 yards, leading all Palomar receivers in the game.

“I’m just doing my job to get into my spot, making it easier on the quarterback to give them an easy throw to an easy target for an easy catch,” Hoskins said. “If someone has hot hands just keep feeding them the ball on the way down the field, and I was able to help my team out there.”

With 11 minutes remaining in the game, Comets kicker Carson Beard (#45) nailed a 36-yard field goal to cut Southwestern’s lead to four.

A football player in a red jersey and grey shorts is seen flexing, walking off the field with his teammate in front of him.
Palomar’s Carson Beard (#45) celebrates his successful field goal attempt, earning Palomar their last three points of the game during the fourth quarter on Oct. 9, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Paisley Kinnon)

But on the next play the Jaguars took back the momentum as running back Caleb Blocker (#24) broke through the Comets’ defense for a 63-yard touchdown. After Harris threw an interception, Southwestern added a field goal before running out the clock to win 38-24.

Palomar (1-5) is currently on a four-game losing streak and will try to bounce back on the road against El Camino College at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.

“It’s been frustrating for everybody involved, but we’re learning a life lesson right now and we just got to be able to respond,” Head Coach Early said. “We can’t quit. We need to come out and play like we’re capable of winning — and we truly are. We have the talent; we just need to find the way.”

A football player in a red jersey and grey shorts runs with the ball past the opposing team in white jerseys and black shorts. His team and coaches are seen on the sidelines with the stadium bleachers in the background.
Palomar’s Jakob Harris (#10) runs the ball past Southwestern and Palomar players and signals his victory in earning a first down during the second quarter on Oct. 9, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Paisley Kinnon)
