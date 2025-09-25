The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Palomar Performing Arts presents “Murder on the Orient Express”

Everyone has a motive on this locomotive.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
September 30, 2025
AI generated
This image was created with Canva’s AI image feature.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar Performing Arts’ first production of the 2025-26 school year will be a murder mystery, premiering on Oct. 3 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is one of many whodunnit murder mysteries written by Agatha Christie. The fictional series is centered around the cases of Detective Hercule Poirot, with each case involving multiple twists and red herrings in his attempts to solve the crime.

In this detective drama, a murder occurs onboard a luxury train, the Orient Express, after it becomes stranded in the snowy mountains of Eastern Europe. Poirot must deduce which of the passengers is responsible, but it seems many aboard harbor a reason to have committed the crime.

Returning to the stage for his third performance at Palomar, Spencer Rogow assumes the role of Detective Poirot, the world-renowned sleuth. Previously, Rogow starred in the Fall 2024 production of “She Kills Monsters,” and the Student Performance Club production, “Ride the Cyclone.”

While both of his previous roles came with their own challenges, Rogow’s work to embody the famed Detective Poirot has proved to be the most daunting.

“Poirot certainly trumps them both with sheer extent of character and dialect work necessary, as well as the hundreds of lines to memorize,” Rogow said. “These challenges are richly fulfilling, and I’m very pleased to have this opportunity.”

Directing this crime-ridden coach train is Michael Mufson, head of Palomar’s Theatre Arts department, who also brought “Bad Hombres, Good Wives” to the stage in May 2025.

“Michael Mufson employs a variety of unique exercises for warmups for the cast,” Rogow said. “I have learned quite a bit through the process.”

“Murder on the Orient Express” opens at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. with additional performances on Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 9-12.

“I’m really looking forward to people seeing the sheer amount of effort both cast and creative has put into the show. Be it the intricate sets and props or the dynamic cast and larger-than-life performances we give,” Rogow said.

For tickets and showtime information visit the Palomar Performing Arts website.

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
