Who’s Not: The NFL’s Biggest Early-Season Letdowns

These four NFL teams have struggled through the first three weeks of the season. Here is what to know going into week four.

1. The Kansas City Chiefs underwhelm

The Chiefs have been the new dynasty within the NFL, replacing the role of the 2000s New England Patriots, but so far this season they have been disappointing. The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl last season, but lost 40-22 to an oppressive Philadelphia Eagles team.

The Chiefs clearly had things to improve upon from last season, but with a team led by Patrick Mahomes and coached by Andy Reid, a solid recovery and improvements were expected. And yet the Chiefs haven’t showcased that recovery this season.

The Chiefs sit at 1-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and a Super Bowl-rematch loss to the Eagles. The issues with a poor offensive line and lack of offensive weapons are still present in this Chiefs team.

This week they play the Baltimore Ravens, a team that will prey upon any weaknesses, and indicate if the Chiefs are truly in trouble.

2. The Baltimore Ravens are choking

The Ravens have an offensive lineup that should be one of the greatest of all time. With quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens boast the highest-scoring offense in the league, however they sit at a meager 1-2 record.

The Ravens’ losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions both came in the form of fourth-quarter collapses. Combinations of late-game turnovers and poor play calling are the key reasons the Ravens have lost otherwise solid victories.

Going into this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens are looking to avoid repeating these mistakes and win against a heated rival.

3. The Green Bay Packers stumble

Last year, the Packers boasted an incredible defense paired with a decent offense. This combination took the team to the postseason, however they had a quick exit after a defeat by the eventual-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Since this loss, the Packers made many moves to address their needs and weaknesses, including drafting wide receiver Matthew Golden and participating in a blockbuster trade to acquire defensive end Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

These decisions led to wins in weeks one and two that showed the team took clear steps forward on both sides of the ball. Week three showed a different story, with a loss to the Cleveland Browns after a late interception by quarterback Jordan Love.

Going into week four the Packers face the Cowboys, a game they should win if the offense returns to form.

4. The New York Giants new-new era

The Giants seem to be perpetually in chaos.

Since they last won a Super Bowl in 2012, the Giants have had a constant turnover of coaches and quarterbacks, ensuring there has been no consistent success in The Big Apple.

During the offseason, the Giants brought in veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, as well as drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart, an approach that is certainly unconventional.

Ahead of this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Giants have decided to bench previous starter Wilson to start rookie Dart as the team searches for its definitive starting quarterback. However against the Chargers’ defense the odds are slim.