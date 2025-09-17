Palomar women’s volleyball falls to No. 4 San Diego Mesa 3-0

SAN MARCOS — Palomar fell in straight sets to 2023 state champion San Diego Mesa on Sept. 19 in the first week of conference play.

With a fourth place ranking among all California community colleges, Mesa was the toughest opponent Palomar faced so far this season. The Comets had late leads in both the first and third sets, but ultimately couldn’t take a single set against the Olympians.

In the first set Palomar trailed 8-5 before fighting back to an 18-16 lead. This forced Mesa to call a timeout and regroup.

Mesa’s setter Ruby Ennis (#11) then used multiple dump plays—a quick second-touch attack from the front row—to catch Palomar’s defense off guard in a 25-23 first-set win.

“I’m never going to let somebody dump the ball on me again,” Kiana Merrill (#3) said. “I need to make my defense more solid.”

After falling to a 6-2 deficit in the second set, Reese Maffit (#9) sparked a nine-point rally with three service aces, but the Comets couldn’t hold the lead.

Maffit ranked fourth overall for kills in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference with 104 over the first 10 games of the season, but Mesa held her to just five in the entire match. The Olympians’ front line smothered Palomar’s attacks to win the second set 25-16.

Momentum was in favor of the Olympians after a decisive second-set win, but Comet setter Caden Pinto (#8) kept the spirit alive. Pinto danced and motivated her teammates before the third set began.

“She has a way to keep the girls light as the pressure tightens,” Head Coach Karl Seiler said. “She has a very infectious personality. She has a great way to balance fun and competitiveness.”

Palomar played its strongest volleyball in the third set, battling until the final points.

Pinto, Merrill and Palomar’s captain Emma Bambe (#12) dove across the court, making key passes that kept rallies alive. Bambe, Sierra Schoenwald (#13) and Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6) delivered heavy spikes to put the team up 21-19.

“Against a more difficult team, I saw that our hitter connection was really good, between Caden and me,” Tinoisamoa said. “When we’re locked in, we just click.”

But just like in the first set, the Olympians found a way to retake the lead and secured the third set 25-23. Palomar moved to a 1-1 record against conference teams, and 8-3 overall.

“I think it was fun to play high-level volleyball and I’m proud of us for competing tonight,” Pinto said. “We could have laid down and handed it to them, but we played hard and showed that we can compete.”

The Comets will travel to Southwestern College for their third conference matchup at 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.