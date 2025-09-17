The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Palomar football’s comeback falls short in 28-21 loss to San Diego Mesa

Comets’ first-half turnovers are too much to overcome in a one-possession defeat to the Olympians.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
September 22, 2025
Evan Odom
Palomar College’s Carmyne Garcia (#12) is being tackled by San Diego Mesa College’s Jacob Benavente (#20) early in the first quarter on Sept. 20, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium.

SAN MARCOS — Despite a dominant second half, two unforced turnovers by Palomar’s offense in the second quarter were the deciding factor in the Sept. 19 loss to San Diego Mesa.

Palomar put up the first points of the night with Dominic Hawk (#16) setting the offense up for a chance to score after returning a punt to the Olympians’ 20-yard line. Running back Giovanni Harte (#22) scored on a four-yard touchdown run on his fourth carry of the drive.

“The offensive line had the best drive I’ve seen from them all year. They were driving up field and creating gaps that let me move the ball well,” Harte said. “It felt great, I felt on top of the world.”

Palomar College's Hunter Stowe (#51) (left), wearing a red uniform and silver helmet, signaling to Giovanni Harte (#22) (right), wearing a red uniform and silver helmet, in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025 at Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College’s Hunter Stowe (#51) (left) is signaling to Giovanni Harte (#22) (right) in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

Mesa responded on its next possession with a rushing touchdown by Joshua Hossmann (#36) and the first quarter ended with a score of 7-7.

Lead running back Chris Bausch (#21), who left last week’s one-point loss to Pasadena City with an injury, was sidelined in tonight’s match. Bausch had 243 rushing yards in the first two games of the season, and his absence left a huge hole in Palomar’s offensive game plan.

With Bausch in the lead back role, the Comets didn’t lose a single fumble. But in the last four minutes of the second quarter against Mesa, they lost two.

After an Olympian field goal, the Comets did not handle the resulting kickoff well and got pinned deep. On the very next play the offense fumbled the ball and Mesa gained possession at the 7-yard line.

The Olympians scored on a TD pass to Derek McClintic (#21) and got a two-point conversion. This put the Olympians ahead 18-7, but the Comets seemed to recover after Bubba Garcia (#13) returned the following kickoff for 81 yards, putting Palomar’s offense at the 17-yard line.

Palomar College's Bubba Garcia (#13), wearing a red uniform and silver helmet, returns the ball from a kickoff late in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025 at Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College’s Bubba Garcia (#13) returns the ball from a kickoff late in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

Two plays later, Mesa defensive lineman Marek Wojno (#55) recovered an unforced fumble for 91 yards to put the Olympians ahead 25-7 at the half.

“Our team doesn’t quit, so that’s something we need to keep doing even if we are down at halftime,” defensive back Isaiah Strong (#4) said. “Obviously, there’s hurt in the past two games, but we need to turn this around and finish as hard as we can.”

In the third quarter, Comet Logan Cella (#28) rushed for a touchdown while the defense gave up a field goal just before the fourth quarter. Although down 28-14, momentum was on the Comets’ side.

Palomar’s defense showed determination when Lucas Valencia (#5) blocked a punt that was secured by Strong three yards from the end zone. Quarterback KJ Chatham (#2) got the team within one score after connecting with wide receiver Micah Johnson (#81) for a touchdown.

“We were game planning this all week. We saw that their personal shield wasn’t putting their hands at the outside, so we saw that, and I sprinted in from 10 yards out and executed the block to perfection,” Valencia said.

Even though Palomar outscored Mesa 14-3 in the second half, it was not enough. On fourth down with 1:16 remaining, Palomar’s offense tried one last pass to the back of the endzone, but wide receiver Michael Perry-Mack (#6) could not haul in the catch and the Comets fell by a final score of 28-21.

Palomar College's Micah Johnson (#81), wearing a red uniform and silver helmet, lines up in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025 at Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar College’s Micah Johnson (#81) lines up in the second quarter against San Diego Mesa College on Sept. 20, 2025, at Palomar College Stadium. (Evan Odom)

Palomar will go on the road for its next matchup against Riverside City College at noon on Sept. 27.

“We’ve got to have a really good week. We’re in conference play now so every game is a playoff,” Head Coach Joe Early said. “If we play two halves like we did in the second tonight, we’re going to be fine.”

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
