New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board

New Trustee Yevette Acosta of Area 2 and Trustee Holly Hamilton-Bleakley of Area 4 took their oaths as Palomar College Governing Board members. Returning trustee Roberto Rodrguez of Area 3 also took the oath the second time.

The nomination and election of Governing Board President followed the oath swearing. Hamilton-Bleakley was the first to give a nomination selecting current Trustee Jacqueline Kaiser, while Roberto Rodriguez selected Trustee Judy Patacsil. Kaiser was elected as Governing Board President with three approvals.

Hamilton-Bleakley, Kaiser, and Acosta supported Kaiser’s nomination as the Governing Board President. Rodriguez, who is now the former Board President, and Student Trustee Raegan Barnum voted against the motion. Patacsil, the former Board Vice President, abstained from the vote.

Kaiser nominated Hamilton-Bleakley as Board Vice President; all board members approved the motion. Kaiser also nominated Acosta as Board Secretary; all board members approved the motion.

The board approved Star Rivera-Lacey, the Superintendent/President of Palomar College, to continue her role as Secretary to the Governing of Palomar Community College District.