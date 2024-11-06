2024 San Diego County Election results

As of 10:00 p.m. on November 5, 2024, these are the results for San Diego County’s local elections.
San Diego Mayor
- Todd Gloria leading with 55.7 %
- Larry Turner with 44.3%
San Diego Board of Supervisors, District 1
- Nora Vargas leading with 62.8 %
- Alejandro Galicia with 37.2 %
San Diego Board of Supervisors, District 2
- Joel Anderson leading with 62.0 %
- Gina Jacobs with 38.0 %
San Diego Board of Supervisors, District 3
- Terra Lawson-Remer leading with 56.7 %
- Kevin L. Faulconer with 43.3 %
City Races
San Marcos
San Marcos City Council, District 3
- Danielle Leblang leading 57.1 %
- Alan Geraci with 42.9 %
San Marcos City Council, District 4
- Ed Musgrove leading with 65.3%
- Natasha Zander Hilmes with 34.7 %
Escondido
- Treasurer
- Douglass W. Schultz 100 % as he is the only candidate running.
