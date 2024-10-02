A letter to Robertor Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board

SAN MARCOS – After a lengthy discussion, The Telescope has decided to remain neutral on endorsing Roberto Rodriguez. However, the staff did have some goals and advice for him and the rest of the governing board.

At The Telescope, we invited all governing board candidates for an interview, ensuring a fair and transparent process. Each candidate, including Roberto Rodriguez, was asked the same questions. This approach was taken to maintain fairness for all candidates and to provide transparency for our readers.

We, the staff at The Telescope, decided to remain neutral in endorsing a candidate for Area 3. Not because we didn’t think Roberto Rodriguez wasn’t worth an endorsement, but because we were disappointed no one was running against him. Because Rodriguez is running unopposed, he will not be featured on the November ballot.

While we agree with the points discussed in our interview with Rodriguez, not having someone to run against is a missed opportunity to strengthen his plans. And while we understand this is not his fault, it didn’t seem fair to the other candidates we interviewed.

Instead, we wanted to express our hopes and expectations for Roberto Rodriguez and other members of Palomar’s Governing Board.

We expect Rodriguez to uphold his dedication to students and passion for the Palomar College community. We also hope that the Governing Board, and, by extension, Palomar, will prioritize student needs and be more proactive in satisfying those needs.

We, the staff at The Telescope, want to see more of the annual budget used to address the staffing problems on campus. We want to be able to visit the food bank or other student services on campus without fear that it may be closed due to a lack of staff. We want equitable service for all Palomar students, not just those at the San Marcos campus during peak hours.

And ultimately, we want Palomar’s Governing Board to be more proactive and less reactive.

Too often, the embers of a problem at Palomar will be seen, such as the lack of staff or a food contract coming to an end; however, it’s not addressed until it has turned into a roaring blaze.

The staff at The Telescope eagerly anticipates Roberto Rodriguez’s and the rest of Palomar’s Governing Board’s leadership until the next election. We hope this term will be marked by a proactive approach to serving current and future students