Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation

SAN MARCOS — Transportation has never been more accessible for students at Palomar College.

Palomar College has helped students get to and from campus throughout the years. Hundreds of students use the North County Transportation District SPRINTER and bus daily, making getting to and from campus easier. Students have widely liked Palomar’s transit center, as it has made going to school convenient.

The SPRINTER runs from Oceanside to Escondido, letting students arrive on campus in a matter of minutes. They can even buy student passes at a reduced price. The cashier’s office sells monthly passes for $57.60 and semester passes for $178.00. For more information, students can go to the cashier’s office website. Students get this reduced price with a valid student activity card, compared to PRONTO’s monthly price of $59.00. Palomar’s transit center is convenient for students while providing safety.

Palomar College takes measures to provide safety throughout the campus and at the transit center in numerous ways. In case of emergency, students can contact campus police at any time at 760-891-7273 or email them at [email protected].

Overall, Palomar College has greatly impacted students who rely on public transportation. The SPRINTER and bus run in the early morning and late at night, fitting every student’s schedule. Students can see the daily bus schedule posted at each bus stop or visit transitlink.org to see the scheduled times for each stop.

Palomar College has succeeded in making student life easier, one ride at a time.