Palomar stunned after blowing 13 point lead

SAN MARCOS—Palomar Football’s first home game at its new stadium ended with the team allowing 14 fourth-quarter points and losing to Moorpark College by a final score of 17-16.

Palomar’s first scoring drive came in the second quarter when quarterback KJ Chatham threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quincy Herron to give Palomar the lead at 7-3.

Later in the second quarter, Palomar got into field goal range, making a 47-yard attempt from kicker Jack Meyers to give Palomar a 10-3 lead.

Coming out of halftime with a score of 10-3, Meyers made another field goal from 32 yards away, extending Palomar’s lead to 13-3. Meyers would make his third field goal of the night at the 9:10 mark in the fourth quarter, and Palomar was up 16-3.

Fans at the stadium were roaring, banging their feet on the bleachers, as Palomar was only nine minutes away from victory.

One drive later, Palomar was in position to seal the game, before fumbling the football, allowing Moorpark to score a touchdown, making the score 16-10.

Palomar’s new quarterback, Andrew Tapley, threw an interception on the next drive. Moorpark marched the ball down the field, scoring a game-tying touchdown, 16-16. Moorpark would make the extra point, and with 2:55 left in the game, Palomar was down 17-16.

Down by one point with 2:55 left in the game and three timeouts, Palomar football had a chance for a game-winning drive. Palomar fumbled the football again, allowing Moorpark to steal the victory. Players and fans were stunned.

“We had the momentum for three and a half quarters. Those last eight minutes of the fourth quarter, they got the turnover and scored, and that changed things completely,” said Head Coach Joe Early after the game.

“It was a house of trembling cards those eight minutes,” Early said.

When asked about ball security with turnovers, Coach Early said, “There’s no excuse for it. We got to get better at protecting the ball, and we will get better.”

Palomar begins the 2024 season 0-1. Palomar’s next game is Sept. 14 at El Camino College at 6:00 p.m.