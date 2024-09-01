Palomar set to unveil new football stadium for the 2024 season

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College will unveil its brand new football stadium this season, and the players are excited about the brand new facility.

Officially opening on Sept. 5, the new Palomar Football Stadium is a historical achievement for Palomar College and Palomar Athletics. This will be the team’s first home game on the Palomar campus.

After years of playing their home games at Escondido High School, the football team now has its own stadium. Which will help transform the football program into a new era.

“It allows our players to feel like this is an actual college football program,” said Head Coach Joe Early.

When asked how the players are feeling ahead of the home opener and the unveiling of the new stadium, Kavyion Hicks, defensive end, said, “Coming out of the tunnel onto the field and getting hype, setting the energy right from the jump is huge.”

Jacob Sisson, edge rusher, said, ” We are the first team to play on this field so we get the opportunity to put this team in history.”

Sisson went on to say how the new stadium should positively impact recruiting in the future.

Palomar Football’s first home game at the new stadium is on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. on the San Marcos Campus.

The ticket prices for the game are $12 for general admission, $10 for students, military, and seniors, and $8 for children in grades K-8.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.