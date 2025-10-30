The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Inside the November Governing Board Meeting

Palomar trustees met this month to discuss campus progress, hear from students and faculty, and next steps for college policies.
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
November 6, 2025
Griselda Garcia
President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey attends her last Governing Board meeting on Nov. 5 at Palomar College. Rivera-Lacey has been hired as deputy chancellor and provost at the Riverside Community College District.

SAN MARCOS — Trustees discussed enrollment growth, policy reviews, and Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey’s departure at the Nov. 5 governing board meeting. Here are the highlights:

In the Oct. 14 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to delete Board Policy 3000 and form a subcommittee. Last night, trustees voted to form a temporary committee to review and make clarifications. Two members of the board, Holly Hamilton-Bleakly and Judy Patacsil, will be part of the subcommittee and report their findings to the board.

Student Trustee Ariel Fridman asked to be updated about these discussions despite her inability to be a part of the subcommittee. This discussion follows the ongoing calls of opposition from students and faculty during public comments.

During the Board Requests for Reports section of the agenda, Trustee Roberto Rodriguez proposed adding an item in a future agenda to begin developing a board policy on artificial intelligence (AI).

Trustee Rodrigeuz described AI as “the wild west” of higher education, emphasizing that classrooms need to be provided with clear guidance on how to use it. It’s said that forming this new board policy will help the college stay proactive as AI tools continue to evolve.

If adopted as a future agenda item, this would mark Palomar’s first step in establishing practical and ethical standards for the use of AI on campus. Other trustees voiced interest in revising the topic at a future meeting, though no formal action was taken Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s governing board meeting marked the final appearance of Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. The board, faculty and students shared remarks of appreciation for her service and leadership at Palomar College.

Vice Presidents Tina Recalde, Nick Mata and, and Chris Yatooma delivered emotional farewells, with some reading poems in her honor.

The Governing Board members arrive at the monthly Governing Board meeting on Nov. 5 at Palomar College.
The Governing Board members arrive at the monthly Governing Board meeting on Nov. 5 at Palomar College. (Griselda Garcia)

Other key takeaways:

  • Palomar college reported a 3.5% increase of full-time student enrollment and a 6% rise in overall headcount compared to 2024.
  • Associated Student Government President Yaretzi Hernandez requested to include a student representative during the upcoming presidential hiring.
  • The board approved of several consent items in the agenda, including the amendment for Fallbrook 40 project and the closure of the HVAC project.
  • Palomar College approved a new partnership with Southwestern College through a shared grant, focusing on joint academic and workforce initiatives.
  • Trustees Jacqueline Kaiser and Judy Patacsil were not present but joined the meeting via Zoom.
Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a News Editor & Social Media Manager for The Telescope. She was an arts & Entertainment Editor at Mission Hills High School and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has a YouTube channel and loves to color.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
