Inside the November Governing Board Meeting

SAN MARCOS — Trustees discussed enrollment growth, policy reviews, and Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey’s departure at the Nov. 5 governing board meeting. Here are the highlights:

In the Oct. 14 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to delete Board Policy 3000 and form a subcommittee. Last night, trustees voted to form a temporary committee to review and make clarifications. Two members of the board, Holly Hamilton-Bleakly and Judy Patacsil, will be part of the subcommittee and report their findings to the board.

Student Trustee Ariel Fridman asked to be updated about these discussions despite her inability to be a part of the subcommittee. This discussion follows the ongoing calls of opposition from students and faculty during public comments.

During the Board Requests for Reports section of the agenda, Trustee Roberto Rodriguez proposed adding an item in a future agenda to begin developing a board policy on artificial intelligence (AI).

Trustee Rodrigeuz described AI as “the wild west” of higher education, emphasizing that classrooms need to be provided with clear guidance on how to use it. It’s said that forming this new board policy will help the college stay proactive as AI tools continue to evolve.

If adopted as a future agenda item, this would mark Palomar’s first step in establishing practical and ethical standards for the use of AI on campus. Other trustees voiced interest in revising the topic at a future meeting, though no formal action was taken Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s governing board meeting marked the final appearance of Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. The board, faculty and students shared remarks of appreciation for her service and leadership at Palomar College.

Vice Presidents Tina Recalde, Nick Mata and, and Chris Yatooma delivered emotional farewells, with some reading poems in her honor.

Other key takeaways: