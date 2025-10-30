Gallery | Women’s basketball falls to Irvine Valley College in home opener

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College hosted Irvine Valley on Nov. 1. The team led seven times over the course of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a lead. After a challenging defensive play, the Comets eventually lost to Irvine Valley in overtime.

Ivorii Seals and Kylee Trujilo were scoring standouts with 14 points each. Forward Kailani Flournoy kept the paint clean with 16 total rebounds and four steals.

Palomar will play its next game against Long Beach City College at 4 p.m on Nov. 6 at the Crossover Tournament held at Mt San Jacinto