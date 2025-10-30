The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Gallery | Women’s basketball falls to Irvine Valley College in home opener

Comets lose 65-56 in their first game of the season.
Evan Odom, Staff Photographer
November 6, 2025

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College hosted Irvine Valley on Nov. 1. The team led seven times over the course of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a lead. After a challenging defensive play, the Comets eventually lost to Irvine Valley in overtime.

Ivorii Seals and Kylee Trujilo were scoring standouts with 14 points each. Forward Kailani Flournoy kept the paint clean with 16 total rebounds and four steals.

Palomar will play its next game against Long Beach City College at 4 p.m on Nov. 6 at the Crossover Tournament held at Mt San Jacinto

[Show picture list]
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Palomar Women's Sports
Palomar volleyball players in red celebrate with a high five and applause in the middle of the court.
Massive comeback sparks three-set sweep for Palomar volleyball
The words Dig Pink are written above volleyball players in black uniforms as they huddle on the court. There is a bright pink filter over the photo with 5 p.m.10/17 written at the bottom.
Annual "Dig Pink" women's volleyball game returns to Palomar on Oct. 17
A Palomar player in a black and red uniform runs down the sideline of a field with a soccer ball at her feet.
Women's soccer breaks three-game winless streak, defeats San Diego City 5-1
Telescope Talks | Fall Midseason Report
Telescope Talks | Fall Midseason Report
Taylor Devaney (#16) in black, has the soccerball and is surrounded by two Grossmont players in white, who are trying to steal the ball from Devaney.
Gallery: Palomar's Women's Soccer ends the game in a tie against Grossmont
Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6) is jumping to spike the ball against San Diego Mesa's Charlotte Underwood (#10) and Ruby Ennis (#11)
Palomar women’s volleyball falls to No. 4 San Diego Mesa 3-0
More in Photo
Palomar College wide reciever Micah Johnson (#81) runs against Saddleback College defensive back Noah Luginbill (#16) on Oct 25 2025 at the Palomar College Stadium.
Gallery | Palomar football drops to 1-7 with loss to Saddleback
The Palomar College Concert Band rehearses for its upcoming performance at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Oct. 16, 2025.
Gallery | Palomar Concert Band's first performance of the school year
Jenna Kruhmin, Vice President of Membership, leads the Council of Classified Employees through campus at Palomar College in San Marcos on Oct. 7, 2025. The group marched from the Clock Tower to the Library to bring awareness to workplace issues. Photo credit: Johnston Skinner
Gallery: Solidarity COLA Rally
Goalkeeper Mitchell Peyton (#1) is jumping out of the water and is looking towards the red and yellow ball as it goes past the goal.
Gallery: Women's and men's Water Polo teams make a splash against Crafton Hills
McKynley McCulloch (#14) has her left arm in the air with a red and yellow striped ball, looking for a teammate to pass it to.
Gallery:Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water
Dana Moore (#11) jumps after getting the ball past Jazelle Magallanes from the East LA Huskies.
Gallery: Palomar's women's Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies
More in Sports
Palomar College forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles away from Imperial Valley College centerfielder's Justin Garcia (#15) and Angel Sandoval (#11) early in the first half on Oct. 21 2025 at Minkoff Field.
Six goals propel Comets' soccer to sixth conference win
A Palomar water polo player in a black cap with a white number 8 on the side reaches his right arm back while holding a red and yellow ball as he prepares to throw a penalty shot.
Intense back-and-forth final quarter ends in a 13-12 loss for men's water polo
Baseball pitcher in a white uniform winds up to throw a pitch from the mound during a game on a sunny day.
Fall-ball scrimmage displays what's to come for Palomar baseball
Palomar football player number 21 in red holds a football and shouts after scoring a touchdown with his teammates celebrate around him.
Star running back returns to the football field in 38-24 loss
Jakub Kozlowski (#9) in red and black flexes after scoring a goal while his teammates Artem Sydorenko (#18) and Matteo Vidal (#21) gather to celebrate.
Palomar men’s soccer is in first place after 5-2 triumph over MiraCosta
A yellow football helmet with a white capital G in a green oval, a black football helmet with a purple raven and the letter B, a blue football helmet with a lower-case NY in white, and a red helmet with a white arrowhead with a capital KC in red in the arrowhead all sit on a frozen lake surrounded by a snowy mountain landscape.
Who's Not: The NFL's Biggest Early-Season Letdowns
Donate to The Telescope
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal