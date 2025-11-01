Palomar’s Planetarium entertains and educates audiences for 56 years

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar College Planetarium offers space exploration for those curious about what is beyond our atmosphere, or simply looking for a peaceful night out.

The planetarium students know today is not what it used to be. The original was built in 1965 and served the San Marcos community for 43 years. In July 2008, the planetarium was demolished to make room for a new and improved Astrotec dome. Construction was completed in March 2012, and the facility reopened to the public in April of the same year, serving as one of the largest in California.

Home to 138 seats under a 50-foot dome, the various shows immerse the audience in outer space, combining education with the enjoyment of the overall beauty of the world that we can’t always see.

“One of our favorite things to do is to fly through the rings of Saturn,” said Scott Kardel, associate professor of astronomy and assistant planetarium director, in an email.

The planetarium opens its doors to the public every Friday at 7 p.m. with “The Sky Tonight” show.

“During our ‘The Sky Tonight’ shows, we project a simulated view of the night sky, talk about stars, constellations, sky mythology and some of the science behind some of what we are showing,” Kardel said.

Viewers have the opportunity to watch a space-related movie that is projected on the full dome above. The movies rotate every week, with each showing starting at 8:15 p.m. Ticket prices range from $5 to $7 for both “The Sky Tonight” and movie showings. Both can be bought on Palomar’s Planetarium website.

The Planetarium is run by two professors, Planetarium Director Mark Lane and Kardel. The field of astronomy, to which these professors have dedicated their livelihoods, is going strong and provides an outlet for curious minds.

“Students that want to know more about our universe are welcome to attend shows at the Planetarium, sign up for an astronomy course for the spring semester, or even join our Astronomy Club, which is just getting reactivated,” Kardel said.

Freshman Xylo Prieto is the co-president of this Astronomy Club.

“Astronomy Club is the perfect place to learn about our universe, meet new people, and get hands-on experience with telescopes,” Prieto said.

Prieto discovered her love of space after taking an astronomy class in high school.

“Whenever I was studying for the course, I’d feel excitement and passion like never before, and I realized that I found my calling,” Prieto said.

Telescopes are also offered to the audience members, allowing them to observe the current night sky and gain hands-on experience.

“This is an exciting time to study astronomy,” Kardel said. “We not only know more about the universe than ever before, but we also have the best tools and telescopes that have ever existed. We are learning a lot about things that were only imagined in the past.”