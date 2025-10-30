The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Palomar students among those losing CalFresh as shutdown continues

The government shutdown could halt food‑aid for one in eight residents; campus pantries and community food banks prepare to help.
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
November 6, 2025
Griselda Garcia
The Food and Nutrition Center places a welcome sign outside the center with information on how to use its service. The center is located at SU 40A.

SAN MARCOS — Millions of California low-income residents and students have lost CalFresh benefits as the Federal shutdown continues.

CalFresh, California’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), helps residents purchase groceries each month. For students balancing tuition, housing and living costs, a pause in benefits could make it harder to afford basic needs such as food and rent.

Over three million people in California rely on CalFresh, and officials warn that an ongoing pause in funding has already disrupted benefits for families and students, according to ABC7. In San Diego County alone, about 400,000 residents could see their benefits frozen in early November, ABC 10 News reported.

On Nov. 3 Rob Bonta, California Attorney General, issued a statement criticizing the federal government for providing only partial SNAP benefits during the shutdown. Bonta called the decision “unacceptable and harmful,” noting that partial payments are “insufficient for families already living on the edge.” He urged immediate federal action to restore full benefits and prevent further hardship for millions of Californians. His statement underscores the growing concern across the state as the shutdown continues to threaten food access for low-income residents and college students.

For families struggling, the uncertainty has added stress, some say. Tam Ngo, a father of six living in San Marcos, said his family has been stretching every dollar as SNAP funds run low.

“We’re already cutting down our meals each day,” Ngo said. “If there’s no CalFresh next month, I don’t know how we’ll manage. The kids still need to eat.”

The sign reads Food and Nutrition Center
The Food and Nutrition center is located at SU 40A. (Griselda Garcia)

Palomar College is encouraging students to seek other resources during the shutdown. Palomar offers on-campus assistance through the Anita and Stan Maag Food & Nutrition Center (SU-40A) and provides help with CalFresh applications.

Students can also access free clothing through Comet’s Closet, hygiene supplies, and emergency housing resources for students in need, according to the Office of Student Life & Leadership.

In an email sent to students, the Palomar Basic Needs team announced an increase in food aid:

“Students can now receive up to thirty pounds of food per week,” the message said. “Those with dependents can receive up to forty pounds per week. This temporary increase will remain in place through November 2025 and continue through December if the shutdown persists.”

Local organizations including, San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego also offer emergency distributions that remain available regardless of federal funding.

Students already enrolled in CalFresh are encouraged to submit renewals and reports on time to prevent delays once federal funding resumes.

For updates and resources, visit Palomar Basic Needs or the California Department of Social Services website.

