The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar president pursues new post while criticism mounts

Amid turmoil at Palomar College, President Rivera-Lacey seems poised to make an exit.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo and Weston Metzger
October 31, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Palomar College President Star Rivera-Lacey speaks at the Fallbrook Center beam signing and topping off ceremony on Oct. 1, 2025.

SAN MARCOS — President Star Rivera-Lacey was named one of three finalists for the deputy chancellor and provost position at Riverside Community College District (RCCD), a role for which 40 candidates were considered.

The news comes as many students and faculty at Palomar are voicing frustration over Rivera-Lacey’s silence during the Governing Board’s Oct. 14 decision to delete Board Policy 3000. BP 3000 was the college’s board-level anti-racism and diversity policy and its deletion drew widespread opposition from the campus community.

The day after that meeting, on Oct. 15, Rivera-Lacey participated in a public finalist forum at Moreno Valley College as part of RCCD’s selection process.

“I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done when it comes to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. That is a point of pride for me,” Rivera-Lacey said during the forum.

Palomar faculty brought her silence at the Oct. 14 meeting back to her at the Oct. 27 Faculty Senate meeting, where several instructors questioned why she did not speak out more forcefully when BP 3000 was removed.

“I have never been disappointed in you like they have until October 14th. I watched you, during that debate, say nothing. Then after that debate, when you spoke, say actually nothing. And then you sent a communication to the campus that said more nothing,” said Lawrence Lawson, co-president of the Palomar Faculty Federation. “For the people who are disappointed in you, right now, in this moment when we needed our president to stand up and fight and be that warrior … What can you say to those people right now who feel disappointed in you?”

President Rivera-Lacey told faculty she understood the criticism and that she was committed to helping Palomar move forward.

“I would say that, first of all, that I’m sorry. I’m sorry that they’re disappointed,” Rivera-Lacey said in response to Lawson. “I would hope that they would understand the difficult position that I’m in. And understand that for me, leadership right now means helping Palomar move forward. For those of you who have known my work, previous to this, I’m hoping that there is no doubt to my commitment for educational opportunities for all, diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Rivera-Lacey has served as Palomar’s president since 2021 and has been a fixture at campus events. If she is selected for the RCCD position, she would likely have to step down as president of Palomar College.

In the new position, Rivera-Lacey would serve as the district’s deputy administrative leader, manage and oversee district operations and act on behalf of the chancellor in their absence.

Some faculty and administrators have speculated that Rivera-Lacey has already accepted the position, but RCCD has not announced a final selection. Rivera-Lacey did not respond to a request for comment from The Telescope.

Before becoming president, Rivera-Lacey served as the vice president of student services at Palomar College for less than a year, resigning during the period when former President Joi Lin Blake was facing a vote of no confidence from faculty.

“I sleep well at night knowing that I really, really have this district’s best interests in mind,” said Rivera-Lacey at the Oct. 27 Faculty Senate meeting.

“I’ll speak for myself right now — I’m not sleeping nice at night,” said Nina Shmorhun, assistant professor of oceanography and geology in response. “So it’s hard to hear you say that you’re sleeping okay at night. I’m not sleeping okay at night because my students are not sleeping okay at night. Because my part-time colleagues are not sleeping okay at night.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
The French program course schedule for fall 2025 shows the Zero Cost Textbook (ZTC) program in action with a symbol next to each section that is a ZTC course.
Textbook-free degrees as CALM expands
A sign near the Palomar College football stadium reads “Caution: Watch for Construction Traffic and Pedestrians,” standing beside additional signs marking the visitor and under a clear blue sky.
Partial Parking Lot Closures to Continue at Palomar College Until December
Holly Hamilton-Bleakley sits at a table during the Palomar College Governing Board meeting, listening as trustees discuss Board Policy 3000 in San Marcos, Calif.
Inside the October Governing Board Meeting
Jaqueline Kaiser expresses her thoughts on the removal of BP 3000 at the governing board meeting on Oct. 14.
Palomar board removes anti-racism policy after heated debate
A Palomar College Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) sweatshirt hangs on display on Oct. 9, 2025 at the Palomar College Bookstore in San Marcos.
Hispanic-Serving Institution funding cuts place Palomar programs at risk
Two men stand near the library wearing shirts that say "Classified, proud, union, strong."
PERB filings clarify both sides on the COLA dispute
More in News
A crowd of people is holding up signs as they protest along Carlsbad Boulevard.
Over 10,000 gathered in Carlsbad for 'No Kings' protest
Armand King, in a flowered shirt holds up his book "Walk With Me Impact" to the people in the audience listening to his talk about human trafficking in the Student Union Building on Oct, 7 2025.
ASG hosts Comet Hour on human trafficking awareness
Students interact with various college booths at the college fair event on October 7, 2025, at the Palomar Student Union lawn.
Transfer Center Hosts College Fair for Palomar Students
CCE and PFF members stand in solidarity at the Solidarity COLA Rally on Oct. 7, 2025, at Palomar College.
Palomar staffing issues spill into the public square
Close view of attendees in green shirts; one person holds a red-and-cream sign that reads “Respect Our Work, Respect Our Worth.”
Classified employees plan rally as COLA talks continue
Jacqueline Kaiser, Mark Evilsizer, Star Rivera-Lacy, Roberto Rodriguez, and Ariel Fridman stand behind the signed white beam and pose with pens as if they are signing.
Fallbrook Education Center topping-off marks a two-decade journey
About the Contributors
Evelyn Galan Acevedo
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Multimedia Editor
Evelyn Galan Acevedo is a Film/Television major at Palomar. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and listening to music. 
Weston Metzger
Weston Metzger, Staff Writer
Weston Metzger is a returning student to Palomar College studying Diesel Mechanics Technology. In his freetime he participates in a wide variety of activities, from mountain biking, to playing Magic the Gathering, to writing screenplays. After finishing his degree he hopes to work on heavy equipment while continuining his writing.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
Donate to The Telescope
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal