Five must attend Halloween events in San Diego this week

With Halloween rapidly approaching, the time left to attend spooky season events is limited. If you have not yet made plans for this weekend, here are some options:

1) San Diego Zoo’s HalGLOWeen

The San Diego Zoo is hosting its annual glowing Halloween event. The event happens every Friday through Sunday in the month of Oct., with the activities starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. The event is free with zoo admission starting at $76. Throughout the month of October, children 11 and younger have free admission.

With so many activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

At the Zoo’s Front Street area, there is a DJ set from 5 to 9 p.m. to dance the night away. The Boo Crew roams the area from 5 to 8 p.m., and the colorful stilt walkers greet attendees. The glowing Python Path leads to the Zoo’s Reptile House, which is lit up by a glowing light.

In the Centennial Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m., the Boolahoops games are played, and prizes can be won. Dr. Zoolittle’s Tricks & Treats takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m., where a conservationist joins guests with trivia questions and other activities.

The Wildlife Explorers Basecamp features creatures from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. They will be introduced by the wildlife care teams to display how important the creatures are to ecosystems. The Spider’s W.E.B. from 5 to 9 p.m. will have an acrobat dressed as a spider perform. From 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Glow Go’s, animated pumpkins, will be singing and telling jokes.

In the Outback area, the Spook Revue acrobats will perform many acts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Dusty Keys, an organist, will play spooky tunes from 5 to 8:15 p.m. More of the Boo Crew will join, dressed as zoo characters, for guests to meet and take photos with from 5:45 to 7:55 p.m.

The Elephant Odyssey area will host a Día de los Muertos Mariachi from 5 to 8 p.m.

2) Nightmare on Normal Street

Returning is Hillcrest’s Halloween block party. The event is happening on Oct. 31 from 5 to 11 p.m. and will take place at University Avenue in Hillcrest, San Diego’s LGBTQ+ Cultural District. All ages are welcome, with admission starting at $30.

There will be lively music with performances from DJ K-Swift and DJ Breezus. Drag Queen Strawberry will also make an appearance to put on a great performance and host the costume competition.

Along with the activities, the event will be accompanied by food vendors, crafters and a bar.

3) Rooftop Pumpkin Carving Class

Cielo Rooftop Lounge in San Diego welcomes all ages to join in on the pumpkin carving fun. The event will take place on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with admission being $15.

The DIY event will be led by expert instructors guiding the carving process. All pumpkin carving tools will be provided. Participants can carve away while enjoying the views of San Diego.

4) Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld San Diego’s Halloween Spooktacular is full of family-friendly fun. The event is held every Friday through Sunday in October, ending on Nov. 2., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free with park admission that starts at $49.99. Through October, kids ages 2 to 9 can enter for free.

Near the front of the park is Bones Brothers Quartet, the animatronic talking pirate skeletons entertain guests.

Activities to enjoy are Spookley’s Dance Party, Story Time with the Captain, and Waterfront Pumpkin Patch, all located at the Waterfront area.

O.P. Otter’s Spooktacular Surprise, a celebration of fall traditions through song and dance, will be located at Mission Bay Theater.

Pirate Sea Shanty Band will put on a show, performing pirate-y songs located at SkyTower Lawn.

All over the park, the Spooktacular Pumpkin Hunt will have various locations to complete for a prize. The Trick-or-Treat Candy Trail has many locations where kids can ask for candy all over the park.

5) The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Balboa Park will host two attractions, the eXperiment Maze and The Haunted Trail. The event lasts through the whole month of October, ending after Nov. 1, and operates from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Individuals age 10 and up can attend, with admission starting at $34.99.

Starting the walk-through attractions, guests will first go through the eXperiment Maze. Entering the eerie maze, guests will be greeted by the scare actors. After escaping the maze, The Haunted Trail is next.

The Haunted Trail will take you through a path that leads to terror. The trail includes a foggy graveyard, Freddy’s School Bus, a post-apocalyptic Nuke Town, and ends with a decaying cathedral.